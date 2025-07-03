Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threat

An explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid an air raid alert, Volodymyr Kohut, acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported on Telegram, writes UNN.

Sounds of an explosion were heard in the Poltava community. We are clarifying the information. Do not neglect safety, stay in shelters until the air raid alert is over! - wrote Kohut.

At the same time, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about UAVs heading towards the city of Poltava from the north and west.

An air raid alert is in effect in Poltava Oblast.

