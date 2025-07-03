40 out of 52 Russian drones neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Russia struck Ukraine with 52 drones overnight, 40 of which were neutralized, but there were hits in 7 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 3, the enemy attacked with 52 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia.

As of 08:00, air defense neutralized 40 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the east and south of the country. 22 were shot down by fire weapons, 18 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"Hits by enemy attack UAVs were recorded in 7 locations, as well as the fall of downed drones in 1 location," the report says.

Russian attack on Odesa: five injured already, including two children