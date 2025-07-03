Russian attack on Odesa: five injured already, including two children

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa on the night of July 3, five people were injured, including two children. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the official, a multi-story residential building and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. Fires broke out in Odesa residents' apartments, which our firefighters promptly extinguished. 6 apartments were completely destroyed, and another 36 were partially damaged.

Five people were injured, two of them – a boy and a girl aged 7 and 9. The children, suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, were hospitalized. Other adult victims, after receiving all necessary medical care, continue outpatient treatment - the post reads.

Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of another Russian crime against the civilian population of Odesa region.

Recall

On the night of July 3, Odesa suffered a drone attack, which led to significant damage to a residential high-rise building. There are casualties who are being provided with assistance.

In Odesa, rescuers freed 10 people, including two children, who were trapped on the upper floors of a building damaged by Russian shelling. 50 residents were evacuated, four were injured, and three were hospitalized.