Media confirm that Israel killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 33487 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 137357 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 187791 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 117187 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 351883 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177130 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147346 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196739 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125755 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108451 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Media confirm that Israel killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13868 views

Sky News Arabia sources confirmed the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during an Israeli army operation in Rafah. The IDF considers him responsible for the attack on October 7, 2023.

Media confirm that Israel killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

During the Israeli operation in Gaza, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was responsible for the attack on Israeli territories on October 7 last year, could have been killed. The information about the terrorist's elimination was confirmed by sources of Sky News Arabia, UNN writes.

Details

The publication, citing a private source, reported that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was indeed killed during an Israeli army operation in Rafah.

Prior to that, the Israeli military reportedthat Sinwar may have been killed as a result of IDF operations in the Gaza Strip.

Add

Sinwar became the head of the Hamas political bureau in August this year, after the previous leader of the organization, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in an explosion in Tehran. Prior to that, Sinwar was head of the Hamas political bureau in the Gaza Strip. Israel considers Sinwar responsible for the October 7 raid, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 kidnapped. According to IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, it was Sinwar who made the decision to launch the attack.

The past year has multiplied human pain and suffering: the Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel07.10.24, 22:09 • 49192 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
Israel
Yahya Sinwar
Ismail Haniyeh
Rafah
Gaza Strip
