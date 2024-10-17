Media confirm that Israel killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
Kyiv • UNN
Sky News Arabia sources confirmed the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during an Israeli army operation in Rafah. The IDF considers him responsible for the attack on October 7, 2023.
During the Israeli operation in Gaza, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was responsible for the attack on Israeli territories on October 7 last year, could have been killed. The information about the terrorist's elimination was confirmed by sources of Sky News Arabia, UNN writes.
Details
The publication, citing a private source, reported that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was indeed killed during an Israeli army operation in Rafah.
Prior to that, the Israeli military reportedthat Sinwar may have been killed as a result of IDF operations in the Gaza Strip.
Add
Sinwar became the head of the Hamas political bureau in August this year, after the previous leader of the organization, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in an explosion in Tehran. Prior to that, Sinwar was head of the Hamas political bureau in the Gaza Strip. Israel considers Sinwar responsible for the October 7 raid, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 kidnapped. According to IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, it was Sinwar who made the decision to launch the attack.
