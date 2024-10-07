The past year has multiplied human pain and suffering: the Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

The past year has multiplied human pain and suffering: the Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the situation in the Middle East a year after Hamas attacked Israel. The Ministry calls for an end to violence and the realization of the two-state solution.

The past year has multiplied human pain and suffering. The Hamas attack led to a war that is still claiming lives. This is stated in the Foreign Ministry's commentary on the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, UNN reports.

"A year ago, on October 7, 2023, the world witnessed a horrific attack by Hamas on Israel, the indescribable suffering of women and men, young and old, who were taken hostage, and their families. Ukraine immediately condemned this shameful act of terror.

The past year has multiplied human pain and suffering. The Hamas attack led to a war that continues to claim lives. The number of destroyed lives, those killed, wounded, and driven from their homes by the war has already reached hundreds of thousands. This large-scale human tragedy is evidenced by the painful number of victims among Palestinian women and children, the large-scale humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and the continued captivity of some Israeli hostages. Attacks on the territory of Palestine and Lebanon continue, and Israeli territory is being shelled," the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that "all this requires an immediate, sufficient and fair response from the world, full provision of humanitarian needs of people, protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, and cessation of attacks on civilians.

"Broader questions also need to be answered: when will peace come, what will the "first day after the war" look like, and what can prevent its recurrence.

For the sake of a stable, calm and peaceful Middle East, the world has long held out the prospect of two states for two peoples - Israel and Palestine. We are convinced that it is necessary to finally stop avoiding its realization.

There are already responsible leaders of states, political and public figures who are seriously considering how to restore normal life as soon as possible after the war and rebuild the social infrastructure and housing destroyed in Palestine, and create viable and effective civilian institutions. It is equally important to guarantee Israel's right to live in peace and security. We support such intentions and believe that they are as important as efforts to prevent the expansion of the ongoing war and the habituation to it," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that murder, abuse, sponsorship of terror and war should never become something "normal". And all efforts to ensure a just peace deserve respect.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
israelIsrael
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
lebanonLebanon
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
ukraineUkraine
the-state-of-palestineThe State of Palestine

Contact us about advertising