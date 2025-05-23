Mineral Resources Agreement: Ukraine and the USA launched the Reconstruction Fund
Kyiv • UNN
Yulia Svyrydenko announced the completion of all procedures for the launch of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Fund. The fund will promote the reconstruction and economic growth of Ukraine.
Today, Ukraine and the United States completed all procedures for launching the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Fund. This was written by First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN.
The last step is a diplomatic note from the United States, which I personally received this morning from US Chargé d'Affaires Julie S. Davis. The fund has been officially launched
According to her, the fund is a symbol of long-term strategic commitments.
Together, Ukraine and the United States will invest in the recovery and growth of our country on terms that protect our sovereignty and promote our future
Earlier, UNN wrote that the Verkhovna Rada plans to ratify a historic agreement between the United States and Ukraine. As it became known earlier, people's deputies should approve the agreement on the establishment of a joint investment fund.
Addition
The agreement between the United States and Ukraine on mineral resources gives advantages to both parties, but the key question is whether it will bring real economic benefits to both countries.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy welcomed the signing of the agreement on economic cooperation between Ukraine and the United States and assured of the continuation of London's 100-year partnership with Kyiv.