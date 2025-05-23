$41.500.06
Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy
02:05 PM • 1826 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

12:17 PM • 14367 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

11:54 AM • 30833 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
11:31 AM • 29695 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 35293 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

09:52 AM • 40143 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
08:36 AM • 44061 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 130284 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 66430 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Exclusive
May 22, 02:45 PM • 314646 views

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

The enemy attacked the railway in Bukovyna: what is known

May 23, 05:09 AM

IMF is preparing to allocate about $520 million to Ukraine in a new tranche under the EFF

May 23, 07:58 AM

In Norway, a 135-meter cargo ship dropped anchor in a man's yard

08:37 AM

"VIA Gra" ceases to exist: the band ends its career with the single "Galileo"

09:25 AM

Trump threatens Apple with 25% duty if iPhones are not manufactured in the USA

12:05 PM
Mineral Resources Agreement: Ukraine and the USA launched the Reconstruction Fund

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1596 views

Yulia Svyrydenko announced the completion of all procedures for the launch of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Fund. The fund will promote the reconstruction and economic growth of Ukraine.

Mineral Resources Agreement: Ukraine and the USA launched the Reconstruction Fund

Today, Ukraine and the United States completed all procedures for launching the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Fund. This was written by First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN.

The last step is a diplomatic note from the United States, which I personally received this morning from US Chargé d'Affaires Julie S. Davis. The fund has been officially launched 

- wrote the minister.

According to her, the fund is a symbol of long-term strategic commitments.

Together, Ukraine and the United States will invest in the recovery and growth of our country on terms that protect our sovereignty and promote our future 

- added Svyrydenko.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Verkhovna Rada plans to ratify a historic agreement between the United States and Ukraine. As it became known earlier, people's deputies should approve the agreement on the establishment of a joint investment fund.

Addition

The agreement between the United States and Ukraine on mineral resources gives advantages to both parties, but the key question is whether it will bring real economic benefits to both countries.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy welcomed the signing of the agreement on economic cooperation between Ukraine and the United States and assured of the continuation of London's 100-year partnership with Kyiv.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

