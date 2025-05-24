$41.500.06
Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Explosions again in Kyiv: Russia continues to attack the Ukrainian capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2468 views

Explosions are heard again in Kyiv due to a new wave of Russian strike drones. Air defense is working, residents are urged to stay in shelters. Earlier in the evening, drone fragments damaged a car and a building in the Holosiivskyi district.

Explosions again in Kyiv: Russia continues to attack the Ukrainian capital

Explosions are heard in Kyiv for the second time tonight due to an attack by a new wave of Russian strike drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko.

Air defense is working in the capital. Stay in shelters!

- the official said. 

Earlier, at 00:04, Vitali Klitschko warned that more than 20 enemy UAVs were heading to Kyiv from three different directions: Brovary, Vyshgorod, and Boryspil districts.

Let us remind you

In the evening of May 23, as a result of the fall of fragments of an enemy drone in the Holosiivskyi district, four cars and windows of a building were damaged. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

In the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were injured as a result of a drone attack. 23.05.25, 22:02 • 3092 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
Vyshhorod
Boryspil
Vitali Klitschko
Brovary
Kyiv
