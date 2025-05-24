Explosions again in Kyiv: Russia continues to attack the Ukrainian capital

Explosions are heard in Kyiv for the second time tonight due to an attack by a new wave of Russian strike drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko.

Air defense is working in the capital. Stay in shelters! - the official said.

Earlier, at 00:04, Vitali Klitschko warned that more than 20 enemy UAVs were heading to Kyiv from three different directions: Brovary, Vyshgorod, and Boryspil districts.

Let us remind you

In the evening of May 23, as a result of the fall of fragments of an enemy drone in the Holosiivskyi district, four cars and windows of a building were damaged. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

In the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were injured as a result of a drone attack.