In the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were injured as a result of a drone attack.
Kyiv • UNN
In the Brovary district of Kyiv region, a 54-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds to the thigh as a result of a drone attack. A house and a car were damaged.
As a result of an enemy drone attack in the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.
... as a result of an enemy UAV attack in the Brovary district, a 54-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were injured. They both have shrapnel wounds to the thigh.
According to the RMA, the victims were hospitalized to a local hospital. All necessary medical assistance is provided.
It is also known that a private house and a car were damaged.
The enemy attack continues
