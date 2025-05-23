$41.500.06
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

747mm
In the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were injured as a result of a drone attack.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1576 views

In the Brovary district of Kyiv region, a 54-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds to the thigh as a result of a drone attack. A house and a car were damaged.

In the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were injured as a result of a drone attack.

As a result of an enemy drone attack in the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

... as a result of an enemy UAV attack in the Brovary district, a 54-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were injured. They both have shrapnel wounds to the thigh.

 - the message says.

According to the RMA, the victims were hospitalized to a local hospital. All necessary medical assistance is provided.

It is also known that a private house and a car were damaged.

The enemy attack continues

- summarized in RMA.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast
