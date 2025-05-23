In the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were injured as a result of a drone attack.

As a result of an enemy drone attack in the Kyiv region, a man and a woman were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

... as a result of an enemy UAV attack in the Brovary district, a 54-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were injured. They both have shrapnel wounds to the thigh. - the message says.

According to the RMA, the victims were hospitalized to a local hospital. All necessary medical assistance is provided.

It is also known that a private house and a car were damaged.

The enemy attack continues - summarized in RMA.

Enemy UAVs spotted over Kyiv region, air defense is working