Enemy UAVs spotted over Kyiv region, air defense is working
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy drones have been detected moving in the Kyiv region. Air defense forces are working in the region, residents are urged to remain in shelters.
Enemy drones were recorded in the sky over Kyiv region, air defense forces are working, UNN reports with reference to Kyiv OVA.
The movement of enemy UAVs has been recorded! Air defense forces are working in the region
The OVA called not to photograph or film the work of our defenders.
Do not neglect safety rules. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid
