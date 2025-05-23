Enemy UAVs spotted over Kyiv region, air defense is working

Enemy drones were recorded in the sky over Kyiv region, air defense forces are working, UNN reports with reference to Kyiv OVA.

The movement of enemy UAVs has been recorded! Air defense forces are working in the region - the message reads.

The OVA called not to photograph or film the work of our defenders.

Do not neglect safety rules. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid - the message says.

Enemy "shaheds" spotted over Dnipropetrovsk region