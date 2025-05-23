Enemy "shaheds" spotted over Dnipropetrovsk region

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, warned on Friday, May 23, about the threat of an attack by Russian UAVs "Shahed" in the region. He reported this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

Enemy Shaheds in the sky over the region. Do not ignore the air raid alert. Take care of safe places. Take care of yourself and your loved ones – Lysak wrote.

Meanwhile, local Telegram public pages report explosions in the Dnipropetrovsk region. At the same time, as the map of air alerts shows, almost half of the regions of Ukraine have recorded the threat of enemy strikes, including drones.

Let us remind you

Russian occupants shelled Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, with a guided aerial bomb. As a result, two employees of the municipal enterprise were injured. Both men, 60 years old, were hospitalized in serious condition.

Also, UNN reported that the Russians massively attacked Sumy with "shaheds". Hits were recorded on two objects, there are victims.