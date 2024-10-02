Netanyahu on the missile attack on Israel: Iran made a big mistake and will pay for it

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 77085 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104719 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168918 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138908 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143723 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139266 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183014 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112099 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173479 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104763 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100997 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110718 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112855 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 54221 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 60751 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168918 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183014 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173479 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200852 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189749 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142293 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142299 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146985 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138388 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155239 views
Actual
Netanyahu on the missile attack on Israel: Iran made a big mistake and will pay for it

Netanyahu on the missile attack on Israel: Iran made a big mistake and will pay for it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101121 views

Israeli Prime Minister says Iran “made a big mistake” by attacking the country. The United States helped repel the attack and supports Israel, but calls for a diplomatic solution.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran, which launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Israeli territory on Tuesday night, "made a big mistake and will pay for it," UNN reports citing the BBC.

Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it. The regime in Iran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and take revenge on our enemies. We will stick to the rule we have established: whoever attacks us, we will attack them

Netanyahu said in his address.

Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari also said that Tehran's actions would have serious consequences. According to him, Israeli and American air defense systems have effectively countered missiles launched from Iran.

IDF: Israel to continue strikes after Iranian attack01.10.24, 22:06 • 21967 views

A few hours after the Iranian shelling, the Israeli military launched new strikes on Hezbollah targets on the southern outskirts of Beirut. Before that, the Israeli Defense Forces warned local residents to evacuate.

Israel launches air strikes on Beirut in response to Iranian attack02.10.24, 06:09 • 93757 views

US President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called Iran's strikes a "significant escalation" and said that Tehran had launched about 200 ballistic missiles in total (later this figure was announced by Iranian state television).

Sullivan refused to comment on the possibility of retaliatory measures by Israel or the United States, but confirmed that American destroyers had helped Israel shoot down Iranian missiles.

According to Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder, two U.S. Navy destroyers stationed in the Mediterranean participated in the repulse of the attack.

According to the U.S. military, Tuesday's strikes were "twice as large" as the first Iranian attack on Israel in April of this year.

US President Joe Biden said that Washington fully supports Israel.

According to Biden, on his direct instructions, the US military "actively supported Israel's defense" during the strike.

He also added that the Iranian attack was repelled and proved ineffective.

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said she watched the attack in real time from the White House with Biden.

She said that she fully supported Biden's decision to order U.S. ships to shoot down rockets aimed at Israel.

On Wednesday night, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wrote on social media site X that Washington remains committed to reaching a diplomatic settlement, but is ready to defend Israel from Iranian aggression if necessary.

The Iranian authorities claim that they have only struck military targets in Israel and do not want a full-scale war, but are ready to defend their right to self-defense.

Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that the strikes on Israel were a response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, as well as the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as a result of a strike on Beirut last Saturday.

The IRGC warned that in case of retaliation, Israel "will face even more devastating attacks".

Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian wrote on social network X that the purpose of the strike was to show Israel that Iran was ready to defend its interests and its citizens.

According to him, Iran showed only a fraction of its capabilities on Tuesday and warned the Israeli authorities against further escalation.

Late on Tuesday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi wrote on social network X that the Iranian operation was over and said that in case of retaliation by Israel, Tehran's response would be "stronger and more powerful.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
israelIsrael
mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
ismail-haniyehIsmail Haniyeh
daniel-hagariDaniel Hagari
tehranTehran
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
patrik-s-raiderPatrick S. Ryder
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

Contact us about advertising