IDF: Israel to continue strikes after Iranian attack

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters that the Israeli Air Force "continues to operate at full capacity and will also continue to carry out powerful strikes in the Middle East tonight, as it has been doing for the past year," UNN reports with reference to the Times of Israel.

"Israeli and US air defense systems were effective. There was close cooperation in detection and interception," he says of Iran's 180-missile attack on Israel.

"We're still investigating (the attack) and we don't want to give the enemy all the information," Hagari said.

"Tonight, Iran has committed a serious act and is pushing the Middle East to escalate. We will act in the place and at the time we choose, in accordance with the instructions of the political echelon," he continues.

"Today's event will have consequences," adds Hagari.

Iran suspends flights at Tehran airport after missile strike on Israel

After the announcement of Iran's missile strike on Israel, local residents of both countries witnessed not only the launch of missiles, but also the operation of the Israeli Iron Dome air defense system.