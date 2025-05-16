Russia's night attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region with drones at night. Due to the Russian attack, there is damage in the Bila Tserkva and Bucha districts, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on Friday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"Another night attack by enemy UAVs on the Kyiv region. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are downed enemy targets," the head of the RMA wrote.

According to him, there are no casualties among the population, and no hits on critical infrastructure facilities were allowed.

In the Bila Tserkva district, as a result of the fall of debris from downed targets, an administrative building, a shop, a non-functioning house of culture and an educational institution were damaged. Also in the Bucha district, the glazing of a private house was damaged - Kalashnik said.

The Kyiv region police showed the consequences of the enemy's attack in the region.

Russian drone attack on Kyiv: debris falls recorded, fire breaks out