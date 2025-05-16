Russian drone attack on Kyiv: debris falls recorded, fire breaks out

In Kyiv, as a result of a drone attack on the morning of May 16, fragments of enemy UAVs are being recorded. A fire broke out in a non-residential area of one of the capital's districts. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), UNN reports.

Details

According to operational information as of 06:55 on 05/16/2025, a fire was recorded in one of the districts of Kyiv.

A fire was recorded in the non-residential area of the Sviatoshynskyi district. Firefighters are currently working at the scene. There are also reports of debris falling on the road. Services are heading to the scene - the message says.

"Information about the victims has not been received yet. Clarifying", - added in the KMVA.

Recall

On the morning of May 16, an air alert was announced in Kyiv for the second time in the night. Explosions were heard. The city authorities reported on the work of air defense forces and equipment due to the enemy drone attack.

