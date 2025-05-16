$41.540.04
The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia
12:03 AM • 4134 views

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 15, 06:19 PM • 45784 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM • 92434 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 69516 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 107157 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 116714 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 164978 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 149590 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 318952 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 104868 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Russian drone attack on Kyiv: debris falls recorded, fire breaks out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1216 views

On the morning of May 16, UAV debris falls were recorded in Kyiv. A fire broke out in a non-residential area of the Sviatoshynskyi district. No information about casualties was received.

Russian drone attack on Kyiv: debris falls recorded, fire breaks out

In Kyiv, as a result of a drone attack on the morning of May 16, fragments of enemy UAVs are being recorded. A fire broke out in a non-residential area of one of the capital's districts. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), UNN reports.

Details

According to operational information as of 06:55 on 05/16/2025, a fire was recorded in one of the districts of Kyiv.

A fire was recorded in the non-residential area of the Sviatoshynskyi district. Firefighters are currently working at the scene. There are also reports of debris falling on the road. Services are heading to the scene

- the message says.

"Information about the victims has not been received yet. Clarifying", - added in the KMVA.

Recall

On the morning of May 16, an air alert was announced in Kyiv for the second time in the night. Explosions were heard. The city authorities reported on the work of air defense forces and equipment due to the enemy drone attack.

Vita Zelenetska

