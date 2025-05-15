A meeting of delegations from Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and Turkey will take place in Istanbul on May 16.
Kyiv • UNN
Tomorrow, May 16, delegations from Turkey, the United States, Russia, and Ukraine will meet in Istanbul. The meeting will be attended by Hakan Fidan, the US delegation led by Rubio, the Ukrainian delegation led by Umerov, and the Russian delegation led by Medinsky.
Details
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, a US delegation led by Rubio, a Ukrainian delegation led by Umerov, and a Russian delegation led by Medinsky will be in Istanbul tomorrow
The host country - Turkey, American, Russian and Ukrainian delegations will meet in Istanbul on Friday, May 16.
At the same time, according to Russian media, the following is indicated:
There are no decisions yet regarding the negotiations of representatives of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Istanbul
It became known earlier that the Russian delegation, which arrived in Istanbul for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, went to the working office of the President of Turkey in Dolmabahce.
UNN reported that the head of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, started a meeting with the Russian delegation headed by Putin's aide Medinsky.
Let us remind you
Volodymyr Zelenskyy formed a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process with international partners and representatives of the Russian Federation on May 15-16, 2025 in Istanbul.
Against the background of calls for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, Trump said he was not sure where he would be tomorrow.
