A meeting of delegations from Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and Turkey will take place in Istanbul on May 16.

Delegations from Turkey, the USA, Russia and Ukraine will meet in Istanbul tomorrow, May 16.

UNN reports with reference to Hurriyet and Anadolu.

Details

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, a US delegation led by Rubio, a Ukrainian delegation led by Umerov, and a Russian delegation led by Medinsky will be in Istanbul tomorrow - Turkish media inform.

The host country - Turkey, American, Russian and Ukrainian delegations will meet in Istanbul on Friday, May 16.

At the same time, according to Russian media, the following is indicated:

There are no decisions yet regarding the negotiations of representatives of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Istanbul - the agency TASS writes, referring to the statement of the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey.

It became known earlier that the Russian delegation, which arrived in Istanbul for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, went to the working office of the President of Turkey in Dolmabahce.

UNN reported that the head of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, started a meeting with the Russian delegation headed by Putin's aide Medinsky.

Let us remind you

Volodymyr Zelenskyy formed a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process with international partners and representatives of the Russian Federation on May 15-16, 2025 in Istanbul.

Against the background of calls for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, Trump said he was not sure where he would be tomorrow.

There are no arguments not to agree on at least a temporary ceasefire - Zelenskyy