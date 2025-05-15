There are no arguments not to agree on at least a temporary ceasefire - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that he supports the idea of direct negotiations with Russia and is convinced that at the level of leaders, the parties could reach an agreement on at least a temporary ceasefire. He said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

The path when the Russians talk about direct negotiations, I think it is the right one. Therefore, the direction as a whole, I think, is chosen correctly. What will happen to this direction - I don't know. If I were to meet at the level of leaders, I am sure that there are no arguments not to agree to try to agree on a ceasefire for a certain period. And I think that we would definitely come out with such a result, and maybe with some other result, I can't say - Zelenskyy noted.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy stated that initially the pressure on Ukraine to cease fire was stronger than on Russia.

Also Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that he does not have time to meet with the Russian delegation. The Ukrainian delegation will be in Istanbul tomorrow just in case. The American and Turkish sides should be involved in the negotiations.