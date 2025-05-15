There are no arguments not to agree on at least a temporary ceasefire - Zelenskyy

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan
04:24 PM • 11085 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:22 PM • 15757 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 24399 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 65722 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 87633 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 150176 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 141460 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281707 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 103714 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71893 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3.9m/s
63%
743mm
Popular news

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 78991 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 09:17 AM • 63931 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

May 15, 10:49 AM • 52398 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 69144 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 30713 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

04:24 PM • 11085 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 70569 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 160551 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 227781 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281707 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

02:45 PM • 14433 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 31798 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 79985 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 124780 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 74517 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

There are no arguments not to agree on at least a temporary ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1412 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he supports the idea of direct negotiations with Russia at the leaders' level. He is convinced that the parties could reach an agreement on a ceasefire.

There are no arguments not to agree on at least a temporary ceasefire - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that he supports the idea of direct negotiations with Russia and is convinced that at the level of leaders, the parties could reach an agreement on at least a temporary ceasefire. He said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

The path when the Russians talk about direct negotiations, I think it is the right one. Therefore, the direction as a whole, I think, is chosen correctly. What will happen to this direction - I don't know. If I were to meet at the level of leaders, I am sure that there are no arguments not to agree to try to agree on a ceasefire for a certain period. And I think that we would definitely come out with such a result, and maybe with some other result, I can't say

 - Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

Earlier, President Zelenskyy stated that initially the pressure on Ukraine to cease fire was stronger than on Russia.

Also Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that he does not have time to meet with the Russian delegation. The Ukrainian delegation will be in Istanbul tomorrow just in case. The American and Turkish sides should be involved in the negotiations.  

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Brent
$64.56
Bitcoin
$103,325.30
S&P 500
$5,916.70
Tesla
$344.61
Газ TTF
$35.43
Золото
$3,225.94
Ethereum
$2,563.32