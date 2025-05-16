$41.470.07
Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00
08:01 AM • 6400 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

07:49 AM • 17266 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 12:03 AM • 31319 views

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 15, 06:19 PM • 99488 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM • 178901 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 109401 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 140949 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 132969 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 175763 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 151390 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16009 views

Trilateral talks between the delegations of Ukraine, the United States of America, and Turkey are starting in Istanbul. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

Trilateral negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine, the United States of America and Turkey are starting in Istanbul. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Trilateral negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine, the USA and Turkey are starting in Istanbul

- reported in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs showed footage from the scene.

Earlier, delegations began to gather there for negotiations.

Delegations are arriving at Dolmabahce in Istanbul for negotiations - media16.05.25, 10:44 • 870 views

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will meet in Istanbul on Friday, May 16, for their first peace talks in more than three years.

Sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that a meeting between officials from Turkey, the United States and Ukraine will take place at 10:45 Kyiv time, followed by negotiations between Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian delegations at 12:30 Kyiv time.

US State Department Policy Planning Director Michael Anton will represent the US at the talks, a State Department spokesman said.

The Russian delegation is headed by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, and includes the Deputy Minister of Defense, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Head of Military Intelligence of the Russian Federation.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his team will be headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and will include Deputy Heads of Ukrainian Intelligence, the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow, the first since those shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022, began with confusion over who would be present and whether the meeting would take place at all. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin refused to attend and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dispelled any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Istanbul
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
