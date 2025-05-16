Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

Trilateral negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine, the United States of America and Turkey are starting in Istanbul. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs showed footage from the scene.

Earlier, delegations began to gather there for negotiations.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will meet in Istanbul on Friday, May 16, for their first peace talks in more than three years.

Sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that a meeting between officials from Turkey, the United States and Ukraine will take place at 10:45 Kyiv time, followed by negotiations between Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian delegations at 12:30 Kyiv time.

US State Department Policy Planning Director Michael Anton will represent the US at the talks, a State Department spokesman said.

The Russian delegation is headed by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, and includes the Deputy Minister of Defense, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Head of Military Intelligence of the Russian Federation.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his team will be headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and will include Deputy Heads of Ukrainian Intelligence, the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow, the first since those shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022, began with confusion over who would be present and whether the meeting would take place at all. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin refused to attend and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dispelled any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.