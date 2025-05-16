Delegations are arriving at Dolmabahce in Istanbul for negotiations - media

The Turkish press reports on the arrival of delegations at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Turkey, where multilateral negotiations on the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war are expected today, writes UNN.

Details

According to T24, delegations from the United States and Ukraine have arrived in Dolmabahce.

A trilateral summit between Turkey, the United States and Ukraine is expected to begin.

It was noted that before the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, a trilateral summit will assess the peace talks.

Addition

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will meet in Istanbul on Friday, May 16, for the first peace talks in more than three years.

Sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that a meeting between officials from Turkey, the United States and Ukraine will take place at 10:45 Kyiv time, followed by negotiations between the Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian delegations at 12:30 Kyiv time.

US State Department Policy Planning Director Michael Anton will represent the United States at the talks, a State Department spokesman said.

The Russian delegation is headed by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky and includes the Deputy Minister of Defense, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Chief of Military Intelligence of the Russian Federation.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his team would be led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and include deputy heads of Ukrainian intelligence, the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow, the first since shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022, began with confusion over who would be present and whether the meeting would take place at all. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin refused to attend and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dispelled any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.