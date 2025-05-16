Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia
12:03 AM • 4114 views

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 15, 06:19 PM • 45749 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM • 92392 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 69492 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 107134 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 116703 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 164972 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 149590 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 318935 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 104868 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.5m/s
90%
747mm
Popular news

USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media

May 15, 07:31 PM • 31832 views

Rubio will not be at the Istanbul talks due to "low level of the Russian delegation"

May 15, 07:41 PM • 20816 views

"We need to work together for peace": Zelenskyy thanked the FIFA president for his support

May 15, 10:13 PM • 16458 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

02:19 AM • 22944 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

03:59 AM • 26861 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 92392 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 133075 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 198886 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 264890 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 318935 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 33463 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 73005 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 103327 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 137979 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 86736 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27682 views

On the morning of May 16, Kyiv was attacked by drones for the second time in the night. Air defense forces are actively working to eliminate the threat in the sky over the capital, explosions are heard.

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

On the morning of May 16, an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv for the second time in the night. Explosions were heard. City authorities reported that air defense forces and equipment were working due to an enemy drone attack. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko in Telegram, reports UNN.

Air defense forces are working to eliminate the threat in the sky over Kyiv

- said in a statement by the KMVA.

The air raid alert was announced in Kyiv at 06:28.

The city military administration noted that Kyiv is "under threat of attack by strike drones."

Explosions in the capital. Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs

- wrote Vitali Klitschko.

Immediately after Klitschko's message, the air raid alert was called off in Kyiv.

Let us remind you

On the night of May 16, an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of the use of strike drones, urging residents to go to shelters.

Russians shelled Kramatorsk with drones: there is destruction in the industrial zone16.05.25, 01:44 • 2800 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv
Brent
$64.86
Bitcoin
$103,923.60
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.29
Золото
$3,222.69
Ethereum
$2,573.91