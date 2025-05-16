Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

On the morning of May 16, an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv for the second time in the night. Explosions were heard. City authorities reported that air defense forces and equipment were working due to an enemy drone attack. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko in Telegram, reports UNN.

Air defense forces are working to eliminate the threat in the sky over Kyiv - said in a statement by the KMVA.

The air raid alert was announced in Kyiv at 06:28.

The city military administration noted that Kyiv is "under threat of attack by strike drones."

Explosions in the capital. Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs - wrote Vitali Klitschko.

Immediately after Klitschko's message, the air raid alert was called off in Kyiv.

On the night of May 16, an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of the use of strike drones, urging residents to go to shelters.

