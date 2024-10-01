Iran suspends flights at Tehran airport after missile strike on Israel
Kyiv • UNN
Iran has temporarily suspended inbound and outbound flights at Tehran International Airport after launching a missile attack on Israel. This decision was made against the backdrop of a threat of retaliation from Israel.
"At the moment, we have suspended inbound and outbound flights at Tehran International Airport," ISNA news agency quoted airport manager Said Chalandari as saying.
