Iran launches hundreds of missiles toward Israel: “Iron Dome” is working over the country

After the announcement of Iran's missile strike on Israel, local residents of both countries witnessed not only the launch of missiles, but also the operation of the Israeli Iron Dome air defense system.

Local residents showed a series of images of Iranian missiles flying towards Israel.

Meanwhile, ABC TV saysthat Iran will launch 240-250 missiles in two waves at four targets in Israel, including the Mossad headquarters and three air bases. The Israeli Defense Forces do not plan to launch a preemptive strike.

IDF says Iran fired missiles toward Israel

Meanwhile, The Jerusalem Post assures that Iran has already launched about 400 missiles.

Footage of how the Israeli Iron Dome works has also been posted online. In some places, however, you can see the fragments being hit or falling.

An air alert has been declared across the country.

The White House has announced that Iran is preparing an imminent ballistic missile attack on Israel. The United States actively supports Israel's defense preparations and warns of serious consequences for Iran in the event of an attack.