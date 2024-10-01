ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 73303 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104271 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168261 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138525 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143521 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139190 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182749 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112089 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173243 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104760 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Iran launches hundreds of missiles toward Israel: “Iron Dome” is working over the country

Iran launches hundreds of missiles toward Israel: “Iron Dome” is working over the country

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20688 views

Iran launches a missile attack on Israel, firing hundreds of missiles. Israel's Iron Dome air defense system is actively operating, and air alert has been declared throughout the country.

After the announcement of Iran's missile strike on Israel, local residents of both countries witnessed not only the launch of missiles, but also the operation of the Israeli Iron Dome air defense system. This was reported by UNN

Details

Local residents showed a series of images of Iranian missiles flying towards Israel. 

Meanwhile, ABC TV saysthat Iran will launch 240-250 missiles in two waves at four targets in Israel, including the Mossad headquarters and three air bases. The Israeli Defense Forces do not plan to launch a preemptive strike.

IDF says Iran fired missiles toward Israel01.10.24, 19:46 • 59074 views

Meanwhile, The Jerusalem Post assures that Iran has already launched about 400  missiles. 

Footage of how the Israeli Iron Dome works has also been posted online. In some places, however, you can see the fragments being hit or falling. 

An air alert has been declared across the country.

Recall

The White House has announced that Iran is preparing an imminent ballistic missile attack on Israel. The United States actively supports Israel's defense preparations and warns of serious consequences for Iran in the event of an attack.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

