Ukraine is counting on the assistance of the International Maritime Organization to monitor the ceasefire at sea
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Yermak called on the International Maritime Organization to help Ukraine control the ceasefire at sea. He also emphasized the importance of countering the Russian shadow fleet.
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization Arsenio Dominguez. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the President.
Details
The Head of the Office of the President informed about the agreements reached by the Ukrainian and American delegations in Jeddah, in particular, regarding the 30-day ceasefire regime. He noted that Ukraine counts on the assistance of the International Maritime Organization in monitoring the ceasefire at sea and ensuring free navigation.
Yermak separately spoke about the constant Russian shelling of the port infrastructure of Odesa region. Attacks by the Russian Federation destabilize global supply chains and threaten food security. He called on the International Maritime Organization to regularly inform the world about Russian crimes against Ukrainian port infrastructure.
The Head of the Office of the Head of State also called for the introduction of enhanced measures to counter the Russian shadow fleet.
In addition, the meeting discussed the operation of the Black Sea "grain corridor" in the context of constant shelling by the aggressor country.
Arsenio Dominguez stressed that the International Maritime Organization will continue to support the principles of free navigation and crew safety in the Black Sea.
