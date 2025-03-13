Ceasefire for 30 days: The President's Office names two scenarios for the development of events
Kyiv • UNN
The OP stated that Russia's refusal to cease fire will demonstrate an unwillingness for peace. If agreed, a mechanism will be created to monitor compliance with the fire, including drone control.
If Russia refuses a 30-day ceasefire, it will demonstrate its unwillingness to peace, and if it agrees, a mechanism for monitoring compliance with the ceasefire will be created. This was stated by Serhiy Leshchenko, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.
Details
Leshchenko emphasized that the United States and Ukraine share a common vision, and if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire, it could lead to the imposition of sanctions and more decisive actions by the international community.
If Russia accepts, it is clearly agreed that a mechanism should be created to monitor compliance with the ceasefire, because in the current conditions it is not so much fire as the work of drones. It is necessary to control the operation of drones, which is much more difficult than controlling the operation of artillery... A joint roadmap should be developed during this month, so that there is a vision of how to control this ceasefire in the future, and then how Ukraine will receive guarantees that this war will not happen again
Reminder
Ukraine and the United States held negotiations in Jeddah on March 11, following which they issued a joint statement in which "Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal for the immediate introduction of a temporary, 30-day ceasefire regime, which may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, provided that the Russian Federation accepts and simultaneously implements it".
According to Reuters, Russia has presented the United States with a list of demands for an agreement to end the war against Ukraine and reset relations with Washington.
According to experts, Russia's demands are likely aimed not only at forming a possible agreement with Ukraine, but also at becoming the basis for agreements with its Western supporters.