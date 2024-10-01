IDF says Iran fired missiles toward Israel

On Tuesday, October 1, Iran launched missiles at Israel. This was stated by the Israeli Defense Forces, reports UNN.

Details

Recently, rockets were launched from Iran toward the State of Israel. Everyone is ordered to be vigilant and follow the instructions of the home front command - The IDF said in a statement.

It is noted that the Home Front Command has distributed instructions on how to save lives in different parts of the country.

The public is asked to follow the instructions of the rear command. Upon hearing the siren, you should enter the protected space and remain there until further notice.

Recall

The White House has announced that Iran is preparing an imminent ballistic missile attack on Israel. The United States actively supports Israel's defense preparations and warns of serious consequences for Iran in the event of an attack.