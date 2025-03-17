Disability Appeal: the Ministry of Health told how many specialists were involved in the work of the Center for Assessment of the Functional Status of a Person

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16186 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106361 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168382 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106121 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342738 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173381 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144738 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196091 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124809 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
56%
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159686 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37788 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85258 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23448 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20310 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16181 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85336 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 106354 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159770 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20364 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23506 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37860 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47137 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135738 views
Disability Appeal: the Ministry of Health told how many specialists were involved in the work of the Center for Assessment of the Functional Status of a Person

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184053 views

More than 100 specialists are involved in the Center for Assessment of the Functional Status of a Person in Dnipro, which considers complaints about disability decisions. The center can overturn or uphold the decisions of the commissions.

Disability Appeal: the Ministry of Health told how many specialists were involved in the work of the Center for Assessment of the Functional Status of a Person

More than 100 specialists have already been involved in the work of the Center for Assessment of Functional Status of Persons in Dnipro, whose powers include, in particular, consideration of complaints against disability establishment decisions. Currently, this institution is the only one in Ukraine that can accept applications for appealing decisions of expert teams regarding the establishment of disability. This was reported by the Ministry of Health in response to a request from UNN journalists. 

Details 

In October 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi enacted the NSDC decision on combating corruption in the establishment of disability. Zelenskyi demanded the development of a draft law on the liquidation of medical and social expert commissions from December 31, 2024.

Ukraine plans to liquidate the MSEC by December 31. Zelensky demands to draft a bill22.10.24, 18:29 • 20925 views

Already on November 18, the draft law on the liquidation of MSEK was signed by the President, which provides for the creation of expert commissions for assessing the daily functioning of a person. 

The MSEC reform: a loud name or real changes?15.10.24, 10:15 • 161195 views

From January 1, 2025, a new assessment system of daily functioning, which will be carried out by expert teams of practicing doctors, will start operating in Ukraine, and the outdated system of medical and social expertise will be liquidated. 

After the adoption of the law, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution regulating the liquidation of medical and social expertise and the transfer of their powers to expert teams for assessing functionality. 

Transition from MSECs to expert teams: the government adopted a resolution15.11.24, 21:04 • 342202 views

One of the main differences in the work of the new commissions is the appeal of decisions of expert teams. Previously, if a person disagreed with the decision of the MSEK, he or she could file an appeal to the same commission where he or she underwent examination. 

By order of the Ministry of Health, the functions of appealing decisions are currently considered by the "Ukrainian State Research Institute of Medical and Social Problems of Disability of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine", which is located in Dnipro. 

That is, if a person with a disability has not been established/extended the disability group, he/she needs to contact the institution in Dnipro. The complaint must be submitted by the person in paper form to the Center for Assessment of Functional Status of Persons, or in electronic form through the electronic system by contacting the complainant's doctor.

Based on the results of the consideration of the complaint, the Center for Assessment of Functional Status of a Person makes a decision, according to which it can confirm or cancel the decision of the expert team, as well as form a new decision. 

In addition, the Center may call the person to itself so that he/she undergoes additional examinations, which is not very convenient if the person with a disability, for example, lives hundreds of kilometers from Dnipro. 

UNN appealed to the Ministry of Health with a request to expand the list of institutions in other regions that will be able to accept documents for appealing the establishment of disability, to which the ministry replied that "one of the powers of the Assessment Center includes: consideration of complaints against decisions of expert teams regarding the results of the assessment and decisions of medical and social expert commissions regarding the results of medical and social expertise and verification during the appeal of the decision of expert teams of the validity of decisions made during the assessment and establishment of disability, considers medical documents and conducts assessments, based on the results of which it makes decisions regarding cancellation, confirmation or formation of a new decision. 

"Doctors who practice medicine in the field of healthcare, who are employees of various healthcare institutions of state ownership and may be located in any region, are involved in the work of the Assessment Center. Currently, more than 100 specialists have already been involved in the work of the expert teams of the Center for Assessment of Functional Status of Persons," the response to the request said. 

The functions of the central MSEC were transferred to the Research Institute of Medical and Social Problems of Disability: what is expected28.10.24, 11:12 • 15111 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyHealth
Dnipro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
