Disability Appeal: the Ministry of Health told how many specialists were involved in the work of the Center for Assessment of the Functional Status of a Person

More than 100 specialists have already been involved in the work of the Center for Assessment of Functional Status of Persons in Dnipro, whose powers include, in particular, consideration of complaints against disability establishment decisions. Currently, this institution is the only one in Ukraine that can accept applications for appealing decisions of expert teams regarding the establishment of disability. This was reported by the Ministry of Health in response to a request from UNN journalists.

Details

In October 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi enacted the NSDC decision on combating corruption in the establishment of disability. Zelenskyi demanded the development of a draft law on the liquidation of medical and social expert commissions from December 31, 2024.

Already on November 18, the draft law on the liquidation of MSEK was signed by the President, which provides for the creation of expert commissions for assessing the daily functioning of a person.

From January 1, 2025, a new assessment system of daily functioning, which will be carried out by expert teams of practicing doctors, will start operating in Ukraine, and the outdated system of medical and social expertise will be liquidated.

After the adoption of the law, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution regulating the liquidation of medical and social expertise and the transfer of their powers to expert teams for assessing functionality.

One of the main differences in the work of the new commissions is the appeal of decisions of expert teams. Previously, if a person disagreed with the decision of the MSEK, he or she could file an appeal to the same commission where he or she underwent examination.

By order of the Ministry of Health, the functions of appealing decisions are currently considered by the "Ukrainian State Research Institute of Medical and Social Problems of Disability of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine", which is located in Dnipro.

That is, if a person with a disability has not been established/extended the disability group, he/she needs to contact the institution in Dnipro. The complaint must be submitted by the person in paper form to the Center for Assessment of Functional Status of Persons, or in electronic form through the electronic system by contacting the complainant's doctor.

Based on the results of the consideration of the complaint, the Center for Assessment of Functional Status of a Person makes a decision, according to which it can confirm or cancel the decision of the expert team, as well as form a new decision.

In addition, the Center may call the person to itself so that he/she undergoes additional examinations, which is not very convenient if the person with a disability, for example, lives hundreds of kilometers from Dnipro.

UNN appealed to the Ministry of Health with a request to expand the list of institutions in other regions that will be able to accept documents for appealing the establishment of disability, to which the ministry replied that "one of the powers of the Assessment Center includes: consideration of complaints against decisions of expert teams regarding the results of the assessment and decisions of medical and social expert commissions regarding the results of medical and social expertise and verification during the appeal of the decision of expert teams of the validity of decisions made during the assessment and establishment of disability, considers medical documents and conducts assessments, based on the results of which it makes decisions regarding cancellation, confirmation or formation of a new decision.

"Doctors who practice medicine in the field of healthcare, who are employees of various healthcare institutions of state ownership and may be located in any region, are involved in the work of the Assessment Center. Currently, more than 100 specialists have already been involved in the work of the expert teams of the Center for Assessment of Functional Status of Persons," the response to the request said.

