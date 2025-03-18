Trump announced the agreement of elements of a peace agreement before the conversation with Putin
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump announced planned negotiations with the President of the Russian Federation regarding the settlement of the war. According to him, part of the terms of the agreement have already been agreed, but there are unresolved issues.
Trump, on the eve of the conversation with Putin, stated that many elements regarding the peace agreement have already been agreed upon. This is reported by US President Donald Trump, reports UNN.
Details
The head of America, Donald Trump, stated that he plans to negotiate with the President of the Russian Federation in the near future regarding the settlement of the war. According to him, part of the conditions of a possible agreement have already been agreed upon, but a number of unresolved issues remain.
Many elements of the final agreement have been agreed upon, but much remains to be done
The US President also expressed concern about the number of casualties among the military, emphasizing the need to end hostilities as soon as possible. According to his estimates, losses are estimated at thousands of deaths every week.
Thousands of young soldiers and others are dying. 2,500 soldiers from both sides die every week, and this must end NOW
Let us recall
Earlier, it was reported that Donald Trump announced a conversation with Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, the issue of territories and the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The conversation is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
Trump: I will speak with Putin tomorrow morning17.03.25, 21:56 • 85416 views