Trump: I will speak with Putin tomorrow morning
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump announced a conversation with Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, the issue of territories and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The conversation is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
US President Donald Trump said that on Tuesday, March 18, he would have a conversation with the Russian dictator in the morning. According to him, the US wants to see if it can put an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Trump told reporters on board Air Force One, Reuters reports, UNN reports.
We want to see if we can end this war. Maybe we can, maybe we can't, but I think we have a very good chance. I will be talking to President Putin on Tuesday. A lot of work has been done over the weekend
Clash Report clarifies that Trump said he will speak with Putin tomorrow morning.
He noted that it is planned to discuss the issue of territories, as well as the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
"We are already talking about it, dividing certain assets," Trump added.
Reminder
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is likely to intend to divert attention from any negotiations on a future ceasefire in Ukraine and delay them.
Yes, Putin stated his readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for 30 days. However, according to him, there are certain conditions for this.
Classified US intelligence reports cast doubt on the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's willingness to end the war against Ukraine.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that it will be exactly a week tomorrow, March 18, since the US proposal for silence in the sky, at sea and on the front line, which is ignored by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, has been on the table.