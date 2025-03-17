Will Smith to release first album in 20 years
Actor Will Smith has announced the release of his first album in 20 years, Based on a True Story, scheduled for release on March 28. The album will feature collaborations with famous musicians.
Hollywood actor and musician Will Smith has announced his first album in 20 years, Based on a True Story. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.
In his Instagram, Smith announced that the album Based on a True Story will be released on March 28, adding: "I've been working on this project for a minute, and I can't wait to present it to you".
He also shared the tracklist, which includes guest tracks from Teyana Taylor, his son Jaden, his longtime musical partner Jazzy Jeff and others.
According to reports, Smith has already released several singles from the project, including Beautiful Scars, Tantrum, Work of Art and You Can Make It - a gospel-style track that he performed at the BET Awards in June 2024.
This album can be seen as part of Smith's attempt to revive his career after the scandal at the 2022 Oscars, when he slapped the host. The incident led to a 10-year suspension of the actor from the award and the suspension of several of his film projects.
Smith returned to cinema in 2024 with the film "Bad Boys: Ride or Die", which became commercially successful, grossing over $400 million at the box office. In the song Beautiful Scars, he mentions the incident at the Oscars, rapping: "I hate when I lose, but I face the music / "Oh, why did he do that?" See, I'm just a human being".
In an interview and in the song, he compares his attitude to kintsugi, the Japanese art of gluing broken ceramics, telling Genius: "I can look at (the Oscar incident, -ed.) as a complete mess, terrible, disgusting - or I can look at it as a really great kintsugi opportunity to restore something beautiful and powerful".
He added that he would like this album to set a new bar for his musical skill, saying: "I am a master actor, but I have never given myself the opportunity to raise my poetry, my concepts to the level of skill that I have achieved as an actor".
Despite a successful career in cinema, Smith has always had a strong connection with music. He gained popularity as part of the duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, and then released solo hits Gettin' Jiggy Wit It, Wild Wild West and others.
But after the 2005 album Lost and Found, he released little new music.
