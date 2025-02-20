Will Smith hints at Hancock 2 with Zendaya

17 years after the release of Hancock, actor Will Smith hinted at a possible sequel to the superhero movie. Variety writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

"I have a very cool, very cool idea for Hancock 2," Smith said during a Twitch broadcast.

Smith noted that the team hasn't discussed the project yet, but he can share one small snippet - Zendaya is being considered for a role in Hancock 2.

"Hancock was released in 2008 and starred Will Smith as an amnesiac alcoholic superhero who is forced to deal with the consequences of his activities while saving people in Los Angeles.

After he saves the lives of a couple (played by Jason Bateman and Charlize Theron), they help him improve his image and remember his past.

The Sony film was directed by Peter Berg. The screenplay was written by Wai Vincent Ngo and Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan.

With a budget of $150 million, Hancock grossed more than $600 million at the global box office.

Sony does not comment on plans for a sequel.

This isn't the first time rumors of a Hancock sequel have surfaced. Back in 2009, Berg told MTV News that "everyone will be back for the sequel." In 2020, Theron said in an interview with ComicBook that negotiations have been quiet since the movie's release, but admitted that she would agree "without hesitation" if given the opportunity.

Smith recently won an Oscar for his role in King Richard - at the same ceremony where he punched Chris Rock - and Zendaya won two Emmys for her role as Rue in the HBO series Euphoria. Production on the third season started earlier this year.

Recall

