A patrol officer and an employee of the TCC died in a tragic accident in Poltava region: what is known

$41.710.11
47.310.23
ukenru
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 15858 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 74850 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 124635 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 131988 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 159659 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 181176 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 218897 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 111016 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 104538 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 103565 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
1m/s
88%
746 mm
Popular news

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

May 5, 07:29 AM • 72770 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 63928 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 55791 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 52564 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 30193 views
Publications

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 30731 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 124586 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 131949 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 218889 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 101135 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 52980 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 56196 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 64322 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 31572 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 49028 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

A patrol officer and an employee of the TCC died in a tragic accident in Poltava region: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6200 views

23-year-old policeman Anatoliy Illyashenko and 36-year-old sergeant Viktor Borovko, an employee of the TCC, tragically died in a car accident in the Poltava region. Illyashenko had been working in the police since March, Borovko was a veteran of the ATO.

A patrol officer and an employee of the TCC died in a tragic accident in Poltava region: what is known

In the Poltava region, in a tragic road accident, an employee of the territorial recruitment and social support center, Sergeant Viktor Borovko, and policeman Anatoliy Illyashenko died. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Patrol Police of the Poltava region and the Poltava Regional TCC and SP.

Details

The media reports that the tragic incident occurred on the Kremenchuk–Poltava highway near the village of Machukhy. The Patrol Police of the Poltava region and the Poltava Regional TCC refused to comment to UNN.

It is noted that the deceased policeman was 23 years old, and the serviceman was 36.

On May 2, 2025, while performing official duties, Sergeant Borovko Viktor Volodymyrovich died as a result of a road accident 

- said in a statement by the Poltava TCC and SP.

After graduating from school, Viktor Borovko completed his conscript service in the special purpose regiment of the President of Ukraine. In 2015, the young man signed a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As part of the 25th separate airborne Sicheslavska brigade, Borovko participated in the ATO.

Today, while performing official duties, our colleague, 23-year-old patrol police officer Anatoliy Illyashenko, died in a car accident 

- reported the police of the Poltava region on May 2.

Anatoliy Illyashenko has been working in law enforcement agencies since March of this year. He is survived by his parents.

He was sincere, kind, and dedicated to his work. Always with an open heart and willingness to help 

– colleagues respond about him.

Addition

A traffic accident occurred in Kyiv on the Darnytskyi Bridge involving a Toyota Highlander SUV. As reported by the capital's police, as a result of the accident, an 18-year-old driver had both legs amputated.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergencies
Poltava Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kremenchuk
Poltava
Kyiv
Brent
$59.99
Bitcoin
$93,773.60
S&P 500
$5,667.40
Tesla
$276.59
Газ TTF
$33.06
Золото
$3,320.61
Ethereum
$1,801.11