A patrol officer and an employee of the TCC died in a tragic accident in Poltava region: what is known

In the Poltava region, in a tragic road accident, an employee of the territorial recruitment and social support center, Sergeant Viktor Borovko, and policeman Anatoliy Illyashenko died. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Patrol Police of the Poltava region and the Poltava Regional TCC and SP.

Details

The media reports that the tragic incident occurred on the Kremenchuk–Poltava highway near the village of Machukhy. The Patrol Police of the Poltava region and the Poltava Regional TCC refused to comment to UNN.

It is noted that the deceased policeman was 23 years old, and the serviceman was 36.

On May 2, 2025, while performing official duties, Sergeant Borovko Viktor Volodymyrovich died as a result of a road accident - said in a statement by the Poltava TCC and SP.

After graduating from school, Viktor Borovko completed his conscript service in the special purpose regiment of the President of Ukraine. In 2015, the young man signed a contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As part of the 25th separate airborne Sicheslavska brigade, Borovko participated in the ATO.

Today, while performing official duties, our colleague, 23-year-old patrol police officer Anatoliy Illyashenko, died in a car accident - reported the police of the Poltava region on May 2.

Anatoliy Illyashenko has been working in law enforcement agencies since March of this year. He is survived by his parents.

He was sincere, kind, and dedicated to his work. Always with an open heart and willingness to help – colleagues respond about him.

Addition

A traffic accident occurred in Kyiv on the Darnytskyi Bridge involving a Toyota Highlander SUV. As reported by the capital's police, as a result of the accident, an 18-year-old driver had both legs amputated.