Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend
Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6738 views

From crime to drama: a selection of mini-series to immerse yourself in the world of intrigue and unexpected plots. Ideal for warm spring weekends.

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Mini-series are an ideal choice for those who appreciate exciting and vivid stories. In a day or two, you can completely immerse yourself in the plot, and after watching, you can enjoy a pleasant feeling for a long time. UNN offers a selection of great movies that you can watch on warm spring weekends.

Black Bird 2022

Sentenced to 10 years in prison without the right to parole, Jim Keane makes a deal with FBI agents to solve a serial murder. He is transferred to a maximum security prison where he will have to gain the trust of a maniac who is hiding the bodies of 18 murdered women.

  • genre: Drama, Thriller, Crime;
    • country: USA;
      • director: Michael R. Roskam, Joe Chappelle, Jim McKay;
        • actors: Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Sepide Moafi, Greg Kinnear, Ray Liotta.

          Presumed Innocent 2024

          During a regular walk, Cook County Deputy Prosecutor Rusty Sabich receives an urgent message about the murder of his close friend Carolyn. Rusty has to return to work immediately and take on the case. But, unexpectedly, all suspicions fall on Rusty himself, because he recently had a relationship with the victim.

          • genre: Drama, Detective, Crime;
            • country: USA;
              • director: Greg Yaitans, Anne Sevitsky;
                • actors: Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, O.T. Fagbenle, Chase Infinity, Renate Reinsve.

                  Love & Death 2023

                  30-year-old housewife Candy Montgomery lives a quiet life with Pat, an electrical engineer, and two children. She communicates and is friends with her neighbor Betty Gore, a city school teacher, with whom Candy sings in the church choir. But this friendship is only a cover for a fierce feud that manifests itself in a bloody way when one of the women picks up an ax...

                  • genre: Drama, Detective, Thriller, Crime;
                    • country: USA;
                      • director: Leslie Linka Glatter, Clark Johnson;
                        • actors: Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Kristen Ritter.

                          Years and Years 2019

                          For several years, Great Britain has become a dictatorship. On the night of 2019, politician Vivien Rook makes a scandal on television, which in the future will lead to large-scale consequences. At this time, the Lyon family from the city of Manchester watches these events and becomes their victim.

                          • genre: Drama;
                            • country: Great Britain;
                              • director: Simon Cellan Jones, Lisa Mulcahy;
                                • actors: Rory Kinnear, T'Nia Miller, Anne Reid, Ruth Madeley, Jessica Hines, Emma Thompson, Glen McCready, Jade Alleyne.

                                  The Penguin 2024

                                  After the events of the movie Batman (2022), the death of the famous crime boss Carmine Falcone and his affairs prompts the faithful assistant Oswald Cobblepot, known as "Penguin" to become the criminal authority of his boss. The path will not be easy, because his ambitions are somewhat higher than Falcone's.

                                  • genre: Drama, Fantasy, Crime;
                                    • country: USA;
                                      • director: Craig Zobel;
                                        • actors: Colin Farrell, Christine Milioti, Theo Rossi, David H. Holmes, Miles Gamfus, Kenzi Gray, Hunter Emery, Joshua Biton, Berto Colon, Mark Strong.
                                          Olga Rozgon

                                          Olga Rozgon

