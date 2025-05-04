$41.590.00
Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

On May 4, fans celebrate Star Wars Day. Interesting facts about the films: sets in Tunisia, coins of Niue, difficulties with Jabba the Hutt, and more.

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

Star Wars Day is celebrated on May 4. It is an annual holiday for fans who love everything related to the Star Wars film saga. UNN has collected the most interesting facts related to the films.

About this day

Since 2011, May 4 in the Star Wars fandom has been known as Star Wars Day, and it was chosen because of the pun "May The Fourth be with You". In fact, Star Wars fans loved this holiday so much that a second date was created - May 5 became known as "Revenge of The Fifth", a play on words from Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, where fans join the "Dark Side", honoring the Sith Lords from the Star Wars series.

Although Star Wars Day was not created by George Lucas, Lucasfilm has since adopted it as an annual celebration of the day, and Disney, which acquired Lucasfilm and the rights to the Star Wars franchise in 2012, also holds many events in honor of May 4.

“Star Wars” lost a legend: what is known about the death of the actor of the cult saga31.12.24, 09:04 • 27796 views

In honor of this day, we have collected some interesting facts about the Star Wars franchise:

  • many of the buildings that were built for filming on Tatooine (a fictional planet from the Star Wars universe. It is a desert planet orbiting a double star) still stand in Tunisia. In fact, some of them are used by local residents;
    • Star Wars commemorative coins became legal tender on the Pacific island of Niue in 2011;
      • it took up to 10 puppeteers using both hands to operate Jabba the Hutt;
        • the garbage in the trash chute scene on the Death Star was real. Apparently, the smell was so strong that Mark Hamill burst a blood vessel while trying to hold his breath, and the camera angle had to be adjusted for the rest of the scene to avoid showing his injuries;
          • Yoda is voiced by Frank Oz, who also voiced Miss Piggy from the Muppets;
            • the alien race ET: The Extra-Terrestrial appears in Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, officially uniting the science fiction worlds of Lucas and Spielberg;
              • Yoda from the prequels was almost a real monkey in a green mask with a cane in his hands, but the monkey expert on set made adjustments. One of the crew members who worked with monkeys in the film 2001: A Space Odyssey quickly pointed out: "Look, the monkey will just take the mask off again and again. It will never work." Soon, the team brought in master puppeteer Jim Henson, who suggested casting Frank Oz (formerly the voice of Miss Piggy) to bring Yoda to life.

                Let us remind you

                Ryan Gosling and Sean Levy's film "Star Wars" under the official title "Star Wars: Starfighter" (Star Wars: Starfighter) will be released in May 2027.

                In addition, a new Star Wars animated series (Star Wars) dedicated to Darth Maul will be released on Disney+ in 2026, and Sam Witwer will return to voice the iconic villain.

                Anna Murashko

                Anna Murashko

                CultureUNN Lite
