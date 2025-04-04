Will Smith

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14671 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26317 views

06:32 PM • 26317 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

April 4, 01:24 PM • 63501 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63501 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211805 views

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211805 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121498 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121498 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390330 views

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390330 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309576 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309576 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213537 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 244109 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244109 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 255034 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255034 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21770 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43890 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43890 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129933 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129933 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13683 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12800 views

05:58 PM • 12800 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130181 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211805 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390330 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253544 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309576 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2246 views

07:44 PM • 2246 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12976 views

05:58 PM • 12976 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44092 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71804 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71804 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56932 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56932 views
Will Smith

Will Smith to release first album in 20 years

Actor Will Smith has announced the release of his first album in 20 years, Based on a True Story, scheduled for release on March 28. The album will feature collaborations with famous musicians.

News of the World • March 17, 01:11 PM • 116454 views

Netflix reveals TOP 10 most popular TV series and movies among Ukrainians

Netflix has released a rating of the most popular TV series and movies among Ukrainian viewers. The top 3 series include Cassandra, Blackmail, and Surviving the Fall of a Black Hawk Down, while the top movies are Trainspotting on December 31 and Honeymoon with My Mother.

Society • February 20, 01:00 PM • 115592 views

Will Smith hints at Hancock 2 with Zendaya

17 years after the release of Hancock, Will Smith hinted at a possible sequel to the movie. According to him, Zendaya is being considered for a role in the sequel to the superhero blockbuster.

News of the World • February 20, 08:19 AM • 134104 views

5 most anticipated film premieres not to be missed in the summer: what to watch

"Deadpool and Wolverine," "I'm not a killer," "Borderlands," "Raven," and "bad guys: all or nothing. " UNN has compiled a selection of the main film premieres of this summer.

Culture • May 31, 05:40 PM • 120330 views

Head of the OP discusses implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula with representatives of the US State Department

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with U. S. officials to discuss the implementation of bilateral agreements and emphasized the need for U.S. support and continued sanctions against Russia. The importance of unity and clear action plans to protect Ukraine was also emphasized.

Economy • December 19, 02:00 AM • 37653 views