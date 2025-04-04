Actor Will Smith has announced the release of his first album in 20 years, Based on a True Story, scheduled for release on March
28. The album will feature collaborations with famous musicians.
Netflix has released a rating of the most popular TV series and movies among Ukrainian viewers. The top 3 series include
Cassandra, Blackmail, and Surviving the Fall of a Black Hawk Down, while the top movies are Trainspotting on December 31 and
Honeymoon with My Mother.
17 years after the release of Hancock, Will Smith hinted at a possible sequel to the movie. According to him, Zendaya is being
considered for a role in the sequel to the superhero blockbuster.
"Deadpool and Wolverine," "I'm not a killer," "Borderlands," "Raven," and "bad guys: all or nothing. " UNN has compiled a selection
of the main film premieres of this summer.
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with U. S. officials to discuss the implementation of bilateral
agreements and emphasized the need for U.S. support and continued sanctions against Russia. The importance of unity and clear
action plans to protect Ukraine was also emphasized.