5 most anticipated film premieres not to be missed in the summer: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 53485 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136760 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141973 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234327 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170243 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162901 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147418 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217292 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112892 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203923 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 55756 views
"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 38536 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 51950 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106765 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102392 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 234327 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217292 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203923 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230086 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217395 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102392 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106765 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157592 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156411 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160227 views
5 most anticipated film premieres not to be missed in the summer: what to watch

5 most anticipated film premieres not to be missed in the summer: what to watch

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 120317 views

"Deadpool and Wolverine," "I'm not a killer," "Borderlands," "Raven," and "bad guys: all or nothing." UNN has compiled a selection of the main film premieres of this summer.

The summer promises to be interesting for moviegoers all over the world. Twisted plots, fantastic effects and incredible acting are just some of the attributes that await viewers on the big screen. UNN offers a selection of film premieres that you can watch.

Details

Deadpool & Wolverine is an American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics. The film is a continuation of the films "Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2", released in 2016 and 2019. The premiere is scheduled for July 25 this year.

The film directed by Shawnee Levy "Deadpool and Wolverine" will tell about a new stage in the life of the main character. He will again have to fight for existence and against evil characters,but for him this is a common thing.

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Sean Levy, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux, Zeb Wells.

Hit Man is an action comedy film directed by Richard Linklater and starring Glen Powell, Adria Archona and Austin Amelio. The premiere in the cinema was on May 24, but on Netflix it will be released on June 7.

The film follows the story of Gary Johnson posing as an assassin to catch the real criminals. Everything went according to plan until a woman appeared in this story.

Borderlands is an American science fiction action comedy film directed by Eli Roth and written by Craig Mezin, based on the video game series of the same name from Gearbox Software. The film will be released on August 9 this year.

The plot of the film tells about a notorious bounty hunter with a mysterious past, named Lilia, who reluctantly returns to her home on a chaotic planet in the Pandora Galaxy. There, she is waiting for new challenges, which consist in finding the missing daughter of the powerful developer of weapons Atlas.

Starring: Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Garth, Ariana Greenblatt, Edgar Rama.

The Crow is a superhero film directed by Rupert Sanders. The film stars Bill Skoshgord and FKA Twigs. The film will premiere on August 23 this year.

After sacrificing himself to save his beloved, the main character gets stuck between two worlds. When he returns from the dead world, he will stop at nothing to settle scores with the murderers.

Bad boys: Ride or die is an American action comedy film directed by Adil and Billall and written by Chris Bremner and Will Bill. By the way, this is the fourth film in the popular comedy franchise. 17 years passed between the release of the second and third parts. The film is released in Ukraine on June 6.

In the new film, the main characters suddenly find themselves in the status of fugitives, trying to prove the innocence of their late captain after corruption charges surfaced.

Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

CultureUNN Lite
will-smithWill Smith
ukraineUkraine
netflixNetflix

Contact us about advertising