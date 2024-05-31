5 most anticipated film premieres not to be missed in the summer: what to watch

The summer promises to be interesting for moviegoers all over the world. Twisted plots, fantastic effects and incredible acting are just some of the attributes that await viewers on the big screen. UNN offers a selection of film premieres that you can watch.

Details

Deadpool & Wolverine is an American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics. The film is a continuation of the films "Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2", released in 2016 and 2019. The premiere is scheduled for July 25 this year.

The film directed by Shawnee Levy "Deadpool and Wolverine" will tell about a new stage in the life of the main character. He will again have to fight for existence and against evil characters,but for him this is a common thing.

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Sean Levy, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux, Zeb Wells.

Hit Man is an action comedy film directed by Richard Linklater and starring Glen Powell, Adria Archona and Austin Amelio. The premiere in the cinema was on May 24, but on Netflix it will be released on June 7.

The film follows the story of Gary Johnson posing as an assassin to catch the real criminals. Everything went according to plan until a woman appeared in this story.

Borderlands is an American science fiction action comedy film directed by Eli Roth and written by Craig Mezin, based on the video game series of the same name from Gearbox Software. The film will be released on August 9 this year.

The plot of the film tells about a notorious bounty hunter with a mysterious past, named Lilia, who reluctantly returns to her home on a chaotic planet in the Pandora Galaxy. There, she is waiting for new challenges, which consist in finding the missing daughter of the powerful developer of weapons Atlas.

Starring: Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Garth, Ariana Greenblatt, Edgar Rama.

The Crow is a superhero film directed by Rupert Sanders. The film stars Bill Skoshgord and FKA Twigs. The film will premiere on August 23 this year.

After sacrificing himself to save his beloved, the main character gets stuck between two worlds. When he returns from the dead world, he will stop at nothing to settle scores with the murderers.

Bad boys: Ride or die is an American action comedy film directed by Adil and Billall and written by Chris Bremner and Will Bill. By the way, this is the fourth film in the popular comedy franchise. 17 years passed between the release of the second and third parts. The film is released in Ukraine on June 6.

In the new film, the main characters suddenly find themselves in the status of fugitives, trying to prove the innocence of their late captain after corruption charges surfaced.

Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.