Partisans sabotaged the railway near Yasynuvata in Donetsk region - ATESH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1032 views

The "Atesh" resistance movement successfully carried out sabotage in the Donetsk region, burning a relay cabinet on the railway near Yasynuvata. As a result, military cargo for the occupiers arrived with a significant delay, disrupting their plans.

Partisans sabotaged the railway near Yasynuvata in Donetsk region - ATESH

An agent of the resistance movement successfully carried out sabotage near the city of Yasynuvata, Donetsk region, and burned a relay box on a section of the railway that runs along an important route to Donetsk. This was reported by the partisan movement "Atesh", writes UNN.

Details

As noted, military units, warehouses, and industrial enterprises are located near this railway branch, so military cargo regularly passes through here to supply the occupation forces.

We chose the right moment to strike, and as a result, the fuel depot for the occupiers arrived with a significant delay, which disrupted the enemy's plans.

- the partisans said.

On the occasion of Ukraine's Constitution Day, "Atesh" reminded the occupiers that this is an independent and free country, and Donetsk will always be Ukrainian.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

