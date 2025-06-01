Partisans disrupted enemy logistics on a new section of the railway station in Donetsk region - ATESH

Agents of the "Atesh" partisan movement carried out a sabotage, disabling a relay cabinet on the new Volnovakha-Mariupol railway section built by the occupiers. As a result, the operation of the signaling and train traffic control system was disrupted. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Atesh".

Details

It is noted that this section is a key element of the new Taganrog-Mariupol railway line, which the Russians hastily launched to transfer fuel, equipment and ammunition directly to the front line, bypassing the Crimean Bridge.

"It allows to deliver goods from Rostov faster and with less risks. Damage to infrastructure in this direction disrupts supplies and increases the vulnerability of the occupying army," Atesh said in a statement.

Let's remind

ATESH partisans staged a sabotage in the Tula region of the Russian Federation, damaging the relay cabinet. This will slow down the supply of weapons to the occupiers in the Kursk region.

