The military command of the Russian Federation uses cadets of the Military Academy of Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense in Kostroma to perform combat tasks on the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by the "Atesh" partisan movement, writes UNN.

Details

According to the partisans, these young officers, including foreign citizens, are sent to the front under the pretext of gaining "combat experience".

At the final stage of training, cadets are sent to the territory of Ukraine under the guise of gaining "combat experience", where they work with RCB equipment in active combat conditions." - said the partisans.

It is also known that foreign cadets of the academy do not stay in the rear - they are sent to the front to gain combat experience with the subsequent implementation of the acquired knowledge in the national armies of their countries.

After returning, they will probably implement the acquired knowledge in the national armies of their countries, - added ATESh.

