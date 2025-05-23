Agents of the partisan movement "ATESH" published photos of the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the city of Rostov-on-Don. They reported this on their Telegram page, reports UNN.

Details

The partisans monitored the headquarters building for several days, which is one of the key military facilities of the Russian Armed Forces. They studied the organization of the object's security, patrol schedules, vehicle routes and daily habits of the guards. They also studied the daily routine of the district commander, Colonel-General Anashkin.

The headquarters is located in Rostov-on-Don at the address: Budennovsky Avenue, 43. It plays an important role in coordinating the actions of the Russian army in the south and east of Ukraine, including the "Dnipro" group of troops in the occupied part of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Recall

According to Bloomberg, Russian troops have made minor territorial gains in Ukraine due to the resistance of the Armed Forces. The publication refutes the claims of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that his army has gained an advantage in the war.