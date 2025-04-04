“Ukrposhta has presented a new stamp from the “Cities of Heroes” series dedicated to Volnovakha and its railway station. The stamp honors the memory of Olena Brusenko, the deceased station manager, who helped local residents until the end.
On October 5, the occupants attacked Bakhmut, Volnovakha and Kramatorsk districts. As a result of the shelling, a 65-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed, and 7 people were injured of varying severity.
Over the past day, Russian troops attacked settlements in Donetsk region 25 times. Power lines, special equipment and numerous houses were damaged, and 11 civilians were wounded.
Hostile shelling in Donetsk region killed one resident in Novove and wounded 14 people. The data does not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
On September 22, Russian troops fired 14 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. As a result of hostile attacks, 3 civilians were killed and 10 others were injured. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.
On September 21, three civilians died as a result of hostile shelling in Donetsk region: two in Udachne and one in Kurakhove. Another 12 people were wounded, said the head of the Donetsk RMA.
Over the last day, the militants wounded 17 civilians in Donetsk region. Most of the victims were in Kostyantynivka, Andriivka, Druzhkivka, Bohoyavlivka and Novoukrainka.
On August 17, shelling in Donetsk region killed two people in Toretsk and Myrnohrad, and wounded eight others in different localities. Total number of victims in the region since the beginning of the invasion: 2161 dead, 5666 wounded.
Over the past day, Russian troops attacked settlements in Donetsk region 8 times. The shelling resulted in the death of one person, 2 wounded, and damage to dozens of buildings and infrastructure.
In Donetsk region, 1 civilian was killed and 4 others were wounded in the attacks. The head of the Donetsk RMA reports an increase in the number of casualties, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha.
Occupant troops killed three civilians in Katerynivka and Novohrodivka in Donetsk region. Eight more people were wounded as a result of hostile attacks, excluding data from Mariupol and Volnovakha.
Russian troops attacked occupied Volnovakha, accusing Ukraine of being responsible. The attack killed a 76-year-old man and wounded a woman, hitting four locations.
In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the railway station has been reopened after it was completely destroyed. This may allow Russians to shorten the logistics route by almost 300 kilometers and save a day to a week of time.
In the Donetsk region, enemy troops killed 5 civilians and wounded 15 over the past day. The casualties were recorded in Ivanivka, Kostyantynivka and Toretsk, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha.
On July 26, three civilians were wounded in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling. Two were injured in Kostyantynivka and one in Toretsk, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the RMA.
Two explosions were heard in occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region, and helicopters and airplanes were seen flying over the city.
On July 13, Russian troops killed 6 residents and wounded 11 others in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
russians killed two civilians and wounded eight others in the Donetsk region on July 6, bringing the total number of civilian casualties since the start of the invasion to 2,066, not including losses in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
At least 1 person was killed and 20 wounded when Russian forces shelled Komar village in Donetsk region, dropping 3 guided bombs and damaging numerous buildings and infrastructure.
Russian troops shelled Komar village in Donetsk region, killing one employee of the village council and injuring 14 of her colleagues.
Over the past 24 hours, 8 civilians died and 14 were wounded in Donetsk region as a result of hostile shelling.
4 civilians were killed and 6 wounded in Donetsk region as a result of russian shelling over the last day.
On June 27, Russian troops killed 5 civilians and wounded 20 others as a result of massive shelling of settlements in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Another five militants who fought against Ukrainian forces in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were sentenced to 15 years in prison for the assaults on Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Robotyno based on evidence provided by the Security Service of Ukraine.
russians are building new fortifications and logistics infrastructure near the village of Hranitne along the Mariupol-Donetsk highway to support their frontline operations in Donetsk region.
A resident of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk region was killed in Russian shelling on June 9.
An unknown saboteur in a truck rammed a checkpoint in occupied Volnovakha, Donetsk region, as a result of which there are victims among the Russian occupiers.
On June 6, Russian invaders killed one resident of Chasov Yar, Donetsk region, and wounded four others.
On May 9, Russian invaders wounded one resident of the Donetsk region, chairman of the Donetsk regional state administration Vadim Filashkin said.
In the Donetsk region, Russian troops shelled settlements 7 times in one day, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure, wounding 3 people.