Volnovakha

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15526 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28261 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64598 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213533 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122463 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391717 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310596 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213720 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244206 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255089 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22709 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45198 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131610 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14749 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14020 views

05:58 PM • 14020 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131637 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213533 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391717 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254229 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310596 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2964 views

07:44 PM • 2964 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14037 views

05:58 PM • 14037 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45217 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72063 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72063 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57163 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57163 views
“Ukrposhta issues stamp with image of destroyed Volnovakha station

“Ukrposhta has presented a new stamp from the “Cities of Heroes” series dedicated to Volnovakha and its railway station. The stamp honors the memory of Olena Brusenko, the deceased station manager, who helped local residents until the end.

Society • February 19, 01:32 AM • 33306 views

Russians attacked three districts of Donetsk region during the day: 2 killed, 6 wounded

On October 5, the occupants attacked Bakhmut, Volnovakha and Kramatorsk districts. As a result of the shelling, a 65-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed, and 7 people were injured of varying severity.

War • October 5, 05:39 PM • 23091 views

Power lines, special equipment and numerous houses damaged: Russians shelled Donetsk region's settlements 25 times - RMA

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked settlements in Donetsk region 25 times. Power lines, special equipment and numerous houses were damaged, and 11 civilians were wounded.

Society • October 3, 07:36 AM • 15563 views

Militants kill one civilian and wound 14 in Donetsk region

Hostile shelling in Donetsk region killed one resident in Novove and wounded 14 people. The data does not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Society • September 28, 05:52 AM • 17096 views

Russian shelling of Donetsk region: three dead, 10 wounded overnight

On September 22, Russian troops fired 14 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. As a result of hostile attacks, 3 civilians were killed and 10 others were injured. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

War • September 23, 06:54 AM • 27248 views

Russian shelling killed three civilians in Donetsk region

On September 21, three civilians died as a result of hostile shelling in Donetsk region: two in Udachne and one in Kurakhove. Another 12 people were wounded, said the head of the Donetsk RMA.

Society • September 22, 05:41 AM • 29798 views

Enemy wounds 17 people in Donetsk region

Over the last day, the militants wounded 17 civilians in Donetsk region. Most of the victims were in Kostyantynivka, Andriivka, Druzhkivka, Bohoyavlivka and Novoukrainka.

Society • September 21, 05:37 AM • 36018 views

2 people killed in Donetsk region, 8 wounded in shelling

On August 17, shelling in Donetsk region killed two people in Toretsk and Myrnohrad, and wounded eight others in different localities. Total number of victims in the region since the beginning of the invasion: 2161 dead, 5666 wounded.

Society • August 18, 06:02 AM • 104137 views

Russians shell Donetsk region 8 times: one killed, two wounded

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked settlements in Donetsk region 8 times. The shelling resulted in the death of one person, 2 wounded, and damage to dozens of buildings and infrastructure.

War • August 14, 06:59 AM • 26830 views

russia kills civilians: 1 killed and 4 wounded

In Donetsk region, 1 civilian was killed and 4 others were wounded in the attacks. The head of the Donetsk RMA reports an increase in the number of casualties, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha.

War • August 4, 05:41 AM • 32429 views

3 civilians killed, 8 wounded in Donetsk region overnight

Occupant troops killed three civilians in Katerynivka and Novohrodivka in Donetsk region. Eight more people were wounded as a result of hostile attacks, excluding data from Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Society • August 3, 06:00 AM • 27730 views

Lubinets claims provocation by Russia: Russia strikes at occupied Volnovakha and accuses Ukrainian Armed Forces of shelling

Russian troops attacked occupied Volnovakha, accusing Ukraine of being responsible. The attack killed a 76-year-old man and wounded a woman, hitting four locations.

Society • August 2, 02:04 PM • 31867 views

Andriushchenko: Opening of railway in Mariupol will allow occupants to shorten logistics route by almost 300 km

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the railway station has been reopened after it was completely destroyed. This may allow Russians to shorten the logistics route by almost 300 kilometers and save a day to a week of time.

War • August 1, 01:30 PM • 27655 views

Occupants kill 5 and wound 15 civilians in Donetsk region overnight

In the Donetsk region, enemy troops killed 5 civilians and wounded 15 over the past day. The casualties were recorded in Ivanivka, Kostyantynivka and Toretsk, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Society • July 28, 06:00 AM • 36357 views

Russian shelling wounds three civilians in Donetsk region

On July 26, three civilians were wounded in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling. Two were injured in Kostyantynivka and one in Toretsk, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the RMA.

Society • July 27, 05:50 AM • 29892 views

Explosions in occupied Mariupol in the morning: what is known

Two explosions were heard in occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region, and helicopters and airplanes were seen flying over the city.

War • July 15, 11:25 AM • 33337 views

Russians killed six residents of Donetsk region and wounded 11 more yesterday

On July 13, Russian troops killed 6 residents and wounded 11 others in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

Society • July 14, 06:05 AM • 50681 views

russians kill two civilians in Donetsk region

russians killed two civilians and wounded eight others in the Donetsk region on July 6, bringing the total number of civilian casualties since the start of the invasion to 2,066, not including losses in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

War • July 7, 08:08 AM • 37015 views

Occupants dropped three unmanned aerial vehicles on Komar village in Donetsk region: one person was killed, 20 others wounded

At least 1 person was killed and 20 wounded when Russian forces shelled Komar village in Donetsk region, dropping 3 guided bombs and damaging numerous buildings and infrastructure.

War • July 5, 03:07 PM • 16715 views

Russians fire near village council in Donetsk region: employee killed, 14 of her colleagues wounded

Russian troops shelled Komar village in Donetsk region, killing one employee of the village council and injuring 14 of her colleagues.

War • July 5, 01:32 PM • 25037 views

8 civilians killed, 14 wounded as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region

Over the past 24 hours, 8 civilians died and 14 were wounded in Donetsk region as a result of hostile shelling.

Society • June 30, 05:43 AM • 22305 views

In Donetsk region: russian aggression claimed 4 civilian lives and wounded 6 others

4 civilians were killed and 6 wounded in Donetsk region as a result of russian shelling over the last day.

Society • June 29, 05:46 AM • 25103 views

Five killed and 20 wounded - consequences of massive shelling in Donetsk region

On June 27, Russian troops killed 5 civilians and wounded 20 others as a result of massive shelling of settlements in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

War • June 28, 06:06 AM • 23717 views

Five more militants sentenced to 15 years in prison for storming Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Robotyne

Another five militants who fought against Ukrainian forces in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were sentenced to 15 years in prison for the assaults on Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Robotyno based on evidence provided by the Security Service of Ukraine.

War • June 27, 02:06 PM • 24805 views

russians fortify Mariupol-Donetsk highway to provide logistics for the frontline - Andriushchenko

russians are building new fortifications and logistics infrastructure near the village of Hranitne along the Mariupol-Donetsk highway to support their frontline operations in Donetsk region.

War • June 15, 09:28 AM • 33929 views

Russians killed a resident of Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region

A resident of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk region was killed in Russian shelling on June 9.

War • June 10, 06:12 AM • 20394 views

Saboteur drove into a checkpoint in occupied Volnovakha: there are wounded invaders – Andryushchenko

An unknown saboteur in a truck rammed a checkpoint in occupied Volnovakha, Donetsk region, as a result of which there are victims among the Russian occupiers.

War • June 9, 09:18 AM • 24825 views

Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region and wounded four during the day

On June 6, Russian invaders killed one resident of Chasov Yar, Donetsk region, and wounded four others.

War • June 7, 05:53 AM • 25291 views

Russians wounded one resident of Donetsk region in a day – Filashkin

On May 9, Russian invaders wounded one resident of the Donetsk region, chairman of the Donetsk regional state administration Vadim Filashkin said.

Society • June 2, 05:45 AM • 58608 views

In Donetsk region Russians shelled settlements 7 times, infrastructure facility was damaged in Pivnichne with KAB

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops shelled settlements 7 times in one day, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure, wounding 3 people.

War • May 31, 07:43 AM • 59275 views