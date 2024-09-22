Russian shelling killed three civilians in Donetsk region

On September 21, Russian shelling claimed the lives of three civilians in Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, two people were killed in Udachne and another person in Kurakhove.

Another 12 residents of the region were wounded in the attacks over the day. The total number of victims of the terrorist country's aggression in Donetsk region does not include data from Mariupol and Volnovakha, which are under occupation.

Russians fired 2908 times in Donetsk region over 24 hours