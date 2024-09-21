Russians fired 2908 times in Donetsk region over 24 hours

Russian troops fired 2908 times at Donetsk region, hitting 17 settlements over the past day. 140 civilian objects were damaged, including 72 residential buildings, and 17 civilians were wounded, the regional police and the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin reported on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"17 wounded, 140 destructions per day - Donetsk police documented the consequences of Russian strikes. Russian troops fired 2,908 times at the front line and residential areas," the police said.

"In total, Russians fired 31 times at the localities of Donetsk region over the last day," noted Filashkin.

According to the police, the attacks took place in 17 settlements. 140 civilian objects were damaged, including 72 residential buildings:

Russians shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery and a drone, wounding 5 civilians, damaging 7 apartment buildings, 10 shopping pavilions, a shop, an administrative building, a garage, 4 cars, a gas pipeline and a power line.

The enemy dropped a FAB-250 bomb with a UMPK module on Druzhkivka, injuring two residents, damaging an apartment building and two private houses, an administrative building, a boiler room, a garage, and cars.

Russia attacked Myrnohrad with a drone and artillery, resulting in a wounded man and damage to three private homes. One more wounded in Selidove.

The occupants attacked Andriivka with a FAB-250 bomb with a UMPK module and a Smerch MLRS - three people were wounded, 17 private houses and vehicles were damaged.

Two civilians were wounded in the shelling of Bohoyavlenka, 10 houses and a church were damaged.

Two people were injured in Novoukrainka, two households were damaged. There is a wounded in Toretsk.

Pokrovsk withstood five attacks, where the enemy fired at it with drones and a FAB-250 bomb with a UMPK module. Four private houses, a market, a car, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

Russian troops fired two S-300 missiles at Kramatorsk, damaging eight apartment buildings and three private houses, educational institutions, a hospital, a shopping center, and a communications company.

