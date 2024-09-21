Russians fired 2908 times in Donetsk region over 24 hours

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Russians fired 2908 times in Donetsk region over 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23482 views

Russian troops fired 2908 times in the Donetsk region, hitting 17 settlements. 140 civilian objects were damaged, including 72 residential buildings, and 17 civilians were injured.

Russian troops fired 2908 times at Donetsk region, hitting 17 settlements over the past day. 140 civilian objects were damaged, including 72 residential buildings, and 17 civilians were wounded, the regional police and the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin reported on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"17 wounded, 140 destructions per day - Donetsk police documented the consequences of Russian strikes. Russian troops fired 2,908 times at the front line and residential areas," the police said.

"In total, Russians fired 31 times at the localities of Donetsk region over the last day," noted Filashkin.

According to the police, the attacks took place in 17 settlements. 140 civilian objects were damaged, including 72 residential buildings:

  • Russians shelled Kostyantynivka with artillery and a drone, wounding 5 civilians, damaging 7 apartment buildings, 10 shopping pavilions, a shop, an administrative building, a garage, 4 cars, a gas pipeline and a power line. 
  • The enemy dropped a FAB-250 bomb with a UMPK module on Druzhkivka, injuring two residents, damaging an apartment building and two private houses, an administrative building, a boiler room, a garage, and cars. 
  • Russia attacked Myrnohrad with a drone and artillery, resulting in a wounded man and damage to three private homes. One more wounded in Selidove. 
  • The occupants attacked Andriivka with a FAB-250 bomb with a UMPK module and a Smerch MLRS - three people were wounded, 17 private houses and vehicles were damaged. 
  • Two civilians were wounded in the shelling of Bohoyavlenka, 10 houses and a church were damaged. 
  • Two people were injured in Novoukrainka, two households were damaged. There is a wounded in Toretsk. 
  • Pokrovsk withstood five attacks, where the enemy fired at it with drones and a FAB-250 bomb with a UMPK module. Four private houses, a market, a car, and an infrastructure facility were damaged. 
  • Russian troops fired two S-300 missiles at Kramatorsk, damaging eight apartment buildings and three private houses, educational institutions, a hospital, a shopping center, and a communications company.

Occupants attack rescuers with a drone in Donetsk region20.09.24, 21:26 • 25616 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

fab-250FAB-250
bm-30-smerchBM-30 Smerch
myrnohradMyrnohrad
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
kramatorskKramatorsk
donetskDonetsk

