Iran avoided damage from US strikes by preemptively removing materials from nuclear facilities - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

Iran stated that it had removed all critical materials from three nuclear facilities before the US strikes. Iran's Atomic Agency condemned the strikes, vowing not to halt its nuclear program and calling on the world to condemn the US actions.

Iran avoided damage from US strikes by preemptively removing materials from nuclear facilities - BBC

Iran removed all critical materials from three nuclear facilities before they were struck by the US, said Hassan Abedini, deputy political director of Iran's state broadcaster, according to UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

According to him, even if what Trump says is true, Iran "was not hit hard because the materials had already been removed."

Meanwhile, the Iranian Atomic Agency condemned the US strikes, vowing "never" to stop its nuclear program, reports CNN with reference to the Iranian state news agency IRNA.

The agency called the strikes a "gross violation of international law, including the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and accused the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN's nuclear watchdog, of "complicity."

- the article states.

It is also noted that Iran called on the international community to support the country and condemn the US strikes, and also promised "never to allow the progress of this national industry to be stopped."

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to him, the operation was completed, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.

Subsequently, an unnamed Israeli official told Axios that the Trump administration had informed Israel in advance about the US strikes on Iran. In addition, a White House representative told the media that Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the operation.

Another senior Israeli official told the publication that B-2 stealth bombers were used for the strike.

