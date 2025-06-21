$41.690.00
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
06:14 PM • 11614 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 30755 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 91445 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 73374 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 108889 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 206435 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 176011 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 91173 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95330 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 88347 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US failed to "reach" Iran's leader for talks - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

Donald Trump tried to arrange talks with Iran through the President of Turkey. However, the attempt failed because the supreme leader of Iran did not make contact.

US failed to "reach" Iran's leader for talks - Axios

US President Donald Trump wanted to hold talks with Iran, but officials were unable to "reach" the bunker of the supreme leader of the Islamic state, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This was reported by Axios, citing three unnamed American officials, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were unpublicly trying to arrange a meeting between high-ranking US and Iranian officials in Istanbul this week amidst the escalation of the Israel-Iran war.

But this attempt failed when Iran's supreme leader, who was in hiding for fear of assassination, could not be reached

- the article states.

The authors indicate that Trump allegedly was even ready to go and conclude a deal himself, if Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian came.

"However, Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Aragchi tried to contact Iran's supreme leader to approve the plan. But Khamenei "was hiding for fear of being killed by Israel and was not available," the media quotes one of its interlocutors.

Recall

According to The New York Times, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has chosen replacements for his military command in case his officials die as a result of Israeli strikes. He also appointed three high-ranking clerics to replace him if the Ayatollah himself is eliminated.

Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei rejected Trump's call for capitulation and threatened the US18.06.25, 16:15 • 3790 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Masoud Pezeshkian
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
United States
Iran
