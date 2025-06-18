Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei rejected Trump's call for capitulation and threatened the US

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday rejected US President Donald Trump's call for Iran's "unconditional surrender" and vowed to "stand firm", reports The New York Times, writes UNN.

Trump's comments on Tuesday, in which he referred to Israel's military efforts with the word "we," came amid growing signs that the United States is considering joining Israel's bombing of the country, the publication writes.

"Wise people who know Iran, the country and Iran's history will never speak to this country in the language of threats, because the Iranian nation cannot surrender," Ayatollah Khamenei said in a televised statement on Wednesday, according to Iranian state media. - The Americans should know that any US military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage."

As Reuters writes, Khamenei responded on Wednesday to US President Donald Trump's call for the country to surrender, warning that any US strike would have "serious irreparable consequences".

The statement on the sixth day of the war came just hours after Israel announced it had launched a new wave of strikes on the Iranian capital.

Overnight, the ayatollah issued a defiant call to arms, saying in a social media post that "the battle begins".

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, Trump said the United States knows where Ayatollah Khamenei "hides" and that their forces do not plan to kill him yet. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also spoken in recent days about a possible strike on the Iranian leader, the publication notes.

Ayatollah Khamenei, who has led Iran for over three decades and is at the center of Iran's hardline foreign policy, did not directly mention threats to his life in his statement or on social media.

He has played a key role in positioning Iran as a counterweight to American, Israeli, and Saudi influence in the Middle East. Ayatollah Khamenei has also consolidated control over Iran's political, military, and security apparatus and suppressed dissent to strengthen his position as the ultimate decision-maker in the country, the publication notes.

