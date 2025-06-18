$41.530.01
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 1510 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 24191 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 28701 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 50873 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM • 100974 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 64880 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 76072 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 104374 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 221324 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 223979 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei rejected Trump's call for capitulation and threatened the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1398 views

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected Donald Trump's call for unconditional surrender and threatened the US with irreparable damage in case of military intervention.

Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei rejected Trump's call for capitulation and threatened the US

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday rejected US President Donald Trump's call for Iran's "unconditional surrender" and vowed to "stand firm", reports The New York Times, writes UNN.

Details

Trump's comments on Tuesday, in which he referred to Israel's military efforts with the word "we," came amid growing signs that the United States is considering joining Israel's bombing of the country, the publication writes.

"Wise people who know Iran, the country and Iran's history will never speak to this country in the language of threats, because the Iranian nation cannot surrender," Ayatollah Khamenei said in a televised statement on Wednesday, according to Iranian state media. - The Americans should know that any US military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage."

As Reuters writes, Khamenei responded on Wednesday to US President Donald Trump's call for the country to surrender, warning that any US strike would have "serious irreparable consequences".

The statement on the sixth day of the war came just hours after Israel announced it had launched a new wave of strikes on the Iranian capital.

Overnight, the ayatollah issued a defiant call to arms, saying in a social media post that "the battle begins".

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, Trump said the United States knows where Ayatollah Khamenei "hides" and that their forces do not plan to kill him yet. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also spoken in recent days about a possible strike on the Iranian leader, the publication notes.

Ayatollah Khamenei, who has led Iran for over three decades and is at the center of Iran's hardline foreign policy, did not directly mention threats to his life in his statement or on social media.

He has played a key role in positioning Iran as a counterweight to American, Israeli, and Saudi influence in the Middle East. Ayatollah Khamenei has also consolidated control over Iran's political, military, and security apparatus and suppressed dissent to strengthen his position as the ultimate decision-maker in the country, the publication notes.

Iran threatens the US with a harsh response in case of direct participation in Israeli strikes18.06.25, 12:35 • 2108 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Ali Khamenei
Israel
The New York Times
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Iran
