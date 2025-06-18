$41.530.01
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Iran threatens the US with a harsh response in case of direct participation in Israeli strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

Iran warned the US of a harsh response in case of direct participation in Israel's military campaign. Thousands of people left Tehran after the exchange of missile strikes between Iran and Israel.

Iran threatens the US with a harsh response in case of direct participation in Israeli strikes

Iran has told Washington that it will respond harshly to the United States if it is directly involved in Israel's military campaign, Iranian Ambassador to the UN in Geneva Ali Bahreini said on Wednesday, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Ali Bahreini said he believes the United States is "complicit in what Israel is doing." Iran will set a red line and respond if the United States crosses it, he said, without specifying what actions would provoke a response.

On Friday, Israel launched an air war after saying it had concluded that Iran was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons. Iran denies wanting to acquire nuclear weapons. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Iran to "unconditionally surrender."

Oil prices continue to rise amid the Iran-Israel conflict18.06.25, 08:58 • 2490 views

Bahreini called Trump's remarks "absolutely unfounded and very hostile. We cannot ignore them. We are closely monitoring what Trump is saying. We will take this into account in our calculations and assessments."

The United States has so far taken only indirect action, including helping to shoot down missiles fired at Israel. According to three US officials, they are deploying more fighter jets to the Middle East and expanding the deployment of other military aircraft.

"I am confident that (the Iranian military) will respond decisively, proportionately and appropriately. We are closely monitoring the level of US involvement... We will respond when necessary," he said.

Addition

Thousands of people fled Tehran and other major cities on Wednesday, Iranian media reported, as Iran and Israel launched new missile strikes against each other.

Israel struck centrifuge and weapons production facilities in Iran18.06.25, 09:39 • 2438 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Israel
United Nations
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran
Tesla
