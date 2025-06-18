Israel struck centrifuge and weapons production facilities in Iran

The Israel Defense Forces struck a centrifuge production facility and several weapons production facilities in Iran, the IDF said on the morning of June 18, UNN reports.

Details

"Over the past few hours, more than 50 Israeli Air Force fighters have carried out a series of reconnaissance strikes on military targets in the Tehran area," the IDF said.

"As part of a large-scale effort to counter Iran's nuclear weapons development project, the Israeli Air Force struck a facility used to produce centrifuges in Tehran, which was designed to allow the Iranian regime to expand the scale and speed of uranium enrichment for nuclear weapons development," the Israel Defense Forces said.

The Israeli Air Force also reportedly struck "several weapons production facilities overnight, including a facility used to produce raw materials and components for assembling surface-to-surface missiles that the Iranian regime has launched and continues to launch in the direction of the State of Israel." In addition, a "surface-to-air missile component production facility designed to attack aircraft" was reportedly struck.

Israeli strikes on Iran damaged uranium enrichment centrifuges - IAEA