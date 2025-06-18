Israel struck centrifuge and weapons production facilities in Iran

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 50 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
03:00 AM • 19134 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 62572 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 195025 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 207445 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 194281 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 225734 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 191620 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 171648 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 136905 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
64%
750mm
Popular news
Night attack on Kyiv: the bodies of three more people were pulled from under the rubbleJune 17, 09:18 PM • 26167 views
A 17-year-old girl died under a train in the Odesa regionJune 17, 11:27 PM • 26860 views
Occupants advanced near 3 settlements in Sumy and Donetsk regions – DeepState mapsJune 18, 12:22 AM • 24470 views
G7 will not publish a joint statement on Ukraine due to resistance from the US02:08 AM • 35245 views
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 2104:45 AM • 38565 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 95527 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 324025 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 362699 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 369450 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 439276 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Emmanuel Macron
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Canada
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 61643 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 122404 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 135195 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 195288 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118611 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
TikTok
Brent Crude
Spotify

Israel struck centrifuge and weapons production facilities in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

The IDF reported that the Israeli Air Force struck military targets near Tehran. A centrifuge production facility and several weapons manufacturing sites were attacked.

Israel struck centrifuge and weapons production facilities in Iran

The Israel Defense Forces struck a centrifuge production facility and several weapons production facilities in Iran, the IDF said on the morning of June 18, UNN reports.

Details

"Over the past few hours, more than 50 Israeli Air Force fighters have carried out a series of reconnaissance strikes on military targets in the Tehran area," the IDF said.

"As part of a large-scale effort to counter Iran's nuclear weapons development project, the Israeli Air Force struck a facility used to produce centrifuges in Tehran, which was designed to allow the Iranian regime to expand the scale and speed of uranium enrichment for nuclear weapons development," the Israel Defense Forces said.

The Israeli Air Force also reportedly struck "several weapons production facilities overnight, including a facility used to produce raw materials and components for assembling surface-to-surface missiles that the Iranian regime has launched and continues to launch in the direction of the State of Israel." In addition, a "surface-to-air missile component production facility designed to attack aircraft" was reportedly struck.

Israeli strikes on Iran damaged uranium enrichment centrifuges - IAEA17.06.25, 11:56 • 3506 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Tehran
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9