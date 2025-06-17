Israeli strikes on Iran damaged uranium enrichment centrifuges - IAEA

During recent Israeli Air Force strikes on a uranium enrichment facility in Iran, centrifuges were likely damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

According to the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, this was the result of power outages caused by the attack, during which the ground plant was "completely destroyed". He added that the damage likely occurred despite the fact that the underground hall where the centrifuges - machines for uranium enrichment - are located was not directly hit.

At the same time, according to him, there were no signs of a physical attack on the underground cascade hall, as well as the main fuel enrichment plant. However, the loss of power supply to the cascade hall could have damaged the centrifuges there, Grossi said.

Let us remind you

As a result of the Israeli strike on Iran on June 13, four critical buildings at the nuclear facility in Isfahan were damaged.

Also, UNN reported that after the Israeli strikes, the IAEA did not detect any additional damage at Iran's enrichment facilities. This was stated by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.