The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General.
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
749mm
Israeli strikes on Iran damaged uranium enrichment centrifuges - IAEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1068 views

The Israeli attack on the uranium enrichment facility in Iran may have damaged centrifuges due to power outages. Four buildings were damaged at the nuclear facility in Isfahan.

Israeli strikes on Iran damaged uranium enrichment centrifuges - IAEA

During recent Israeli Air Force strikes on a uranium enrichment facility in Iran, centrifuges were likely damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

According to the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, this was the result of power outages caused by the attack, during which the ground plant was "completely destroyed". He added that the damage likely occurred despite the fact that the underground hall where the centrifuges - machines for uranium enrichment - are located was not directly hit.

At the same time, according to him, there were no signs of a physical attack on the underground cascade hall, as well as the main fuel enrichment plant. However, the loss of power supply to the cascade hall could have damaged the centrifuges there, Grossi said.

Let us remind you

As a result of the Israeli strike on Iran on June 13, four critical buildings at the nuclear facility in Isfahan were damaged.

Also, UNN reported that after the Israeli strikes, the IAEA did not detect any additional damage at Iran's enrichment facilities. This was stated by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Israel
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Iran
