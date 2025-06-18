Oil prices continue to rise amid the Iran-Israel conflict

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 66 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
03:00 AM • 19168 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 62607 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 195054 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 207470 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 194294 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 225741 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 191623 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 171648 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 136905 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
64%
750mm
Popular news
Night attack on Kyiv: the bodies of three more people were pulled from under the rubbleJune 17, 09:18 PM • 26167 views
A 17-year-old girl died under a train in the Odesa regionJune 17, 11:27 PM • 26860 views
Occupants advanced near 3 settlements in Sumy and Donetsk regions – DeepState mapsJune 18, 12:22 AM • 24470 views
G7 will not publish a joint statement on Ukraine due to resistance from the US02:08 AM • 35245 views
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 2104:45 AM • 38565 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 95555 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 324054 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 362733 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 369480 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 439308 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Emmanuel Macron
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Canada
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 61661 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 122417 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 135210 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 195302 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118611 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
TikTok
Brent Crude
Spotify

Oil prices continue to rise amid the Iran-Israel conflict

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

Brent crude oil rose by 0.3% to $76.71 per barrel, WTI - by 0.5% to $75.19. The market is concerned about supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices continue to rise amid the Iran-Israel conflict

Oil prices rose in Asian trading on Wednesday, up 4% from the previous session on concerns that the Iranian-Israeli conflict could disrupt supplies, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.71 a barrel at 04:40 GMT (07:40 Kyiv time). WTI crude futures rose 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $75.19 a barrel.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Iran to "unconditionally surrender" as the Iranian-Israeli air war enters its sixth day.

On Tuesday, three officials said the US military is sending more fighter jets to the region to strengthen its forces.

Analysts say the market is mostly concerned about supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's seaborne oil passes.

Iran is the third largest OPEC producer, producing about 3.3 million barrels of oil per day, but spare capacity among OPEC+ producers can easily cover this.

"A significant disruption to Iran's production or export infrastructure would increase upward pressure on prices. However, even in the unlikely event of a loss of all Iranian exports, they could be replaced by spare capacity from OPEC+ producers... about 5.7 million barrels per day," Fitch analysts said in a client note.

Brent crude prices have risen by about $10 a barrel in the past two weeks, and Fitch analysts said they expect the geopolitical risk premium in oil prices to remain around $5-10.

Another sign of market anxiety was that the premium for Brent crude to Middle Eastern Dubai crude soared above $3 a barrel on Wednesday, according to market sources, reaching its highest level since late September 2023, according to LSEG data.

Markets are also looking forward to the second day of discussions by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday, during which the central bank is expected to leave its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 4.25% - 4.50% range.

However, the conflict in the Middle East and the risk of a slowdown in global growth may push the Fed to potentially cut rates by 25 basis points in July, earlier than current market expectations in September, said Tony Sycamore, an IG market analyst.

"The situation in the Middle East could be a catalyst for the Fed to become more dovish, as it was after the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023," Sycamore said.

Lower interest rates generally stimulate economic growth and oil demand.

However, the Fed's decision is complicated by the fact that the conflict in the Middle East is creating a new source of inflation by sharply increasing oil prices.

IEA: global oil supply to exceed demand this year despite Middle East conflict17.06.25, 16:05 • 2538 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
Federal Reserve
Israel
OPEC
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9