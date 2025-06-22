UN makes urgent statement regarding US strikes on Iran

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is seriously concerned about today's use of force by the United States against Iran. He wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

According to Guterres, this is a dangerous escalation in a region that "is already on the brink," and a direct threat to international peace and security.

The risk is increasing that this conflict could quickly spiral out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world - noted the NATO Secretary General.

He called on the states involved in the conflict to de-escalate and fulfill their obligations under the UN Charter and other norms of international law.

"In this dangerous hour, it is very important to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only way forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace," Guterres summarized.

US President Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three of Iran's nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to him, the operation was completed, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.

Later, an unnamed Israeli official told Axios that the Trump administration had notified Israel in advance of the US strikes on Iran. In addition, a White House official told the media that Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the operation.

Meanwhile, Iran stated that it had removed all critical materials from three nuclear facilities before they were struck by the US. At the same time, the Iranian atomic agency condemned the US strikes, promising "never" to stop its nuclear program.

In turn, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that US President Donald Trump's decision to strike Iran's nuclear facilities "will change history."

