US deploys B-2 stealth bombers amid Iran tensions - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The US is deploying B-2 stealth bombers to the Indian Ocean region. These aircraft, capable of delivering nuclear weapons, could be used to strike Iran's underground nuclear facilities.

US deploys B-2 stealth bombers amid Iran tensions - media

US Air Force B-2 stealth bombers departed from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, USA, with air-to-air refueling support from eight KC-135 tanker aircraft. The planes appear to be heading to Diego Garcia, a strategic US military base in the Indian Ocean, according to UK Defence Journal and Hunterbrook, UNN reports.

Details

"US Air Force B-2 stealth bombers departed from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri with air-to-air refueling support from eight KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft," writes UK Defence Journal.

"It appears that US Air Force B-2 stealth bombers have departed from their base in Missouri. These are exactly the aircraft needed to strike the heavily fortified Iranian nuclear facility at Fordow," Hunterbrook reports.

"The planes appear to be heading towards Diego Garcia, a strategic US military base in the Indian Ocean," writes UKDJ.

Eight tankers in flight, heading in the same direction, as indicated, refueled the B-2 bombers over Kansas.

Flight tracking data shows two groups of four tankers, each connecting with the bombers over Kansas. The B-2 aircraft used the callsign "MYTEE21", previously associated with stealth bomber missions.

The movement comes amidst a broader redeployment of US military assets to Europe and the Middle East. In recent weeks, dozens of American aircraft, including fighters, tankers, and surveillance platforms, have been deployed to the region. Two US Navy supercarriers are also operating forward, along with other Navy and Air Force elements.

"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)20.06.25, 15:29 • 165400 views

The B-2 Spirit is designed for long-range strike missions and is capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear weapons. It is the only US aircraft specifically designed to penetrate heavily defended targets, such as underground facilities.

The presence of eight tankers supporting the mission indicates an extended-range operation. Although the US Department of Defense has not officially confirmed the destination or objective, the scale and coordination of the flight suggest a pre-planned deployment, the publication writes.

Currently, as the publication notes, there are no signs of an imminent strike. However, the timing of the movement is significant given the current tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear program and the US position in the region.

Trump gave Iran two weeks before deciding on a strike - White House19.06.25, 21:29 • 3834 views

Several Iranian nuclear facilities, including the Fordow site, are located underground and protected by layers of reinforced material. These facilities are believed to be beyond the reach of most air-delivered weapons, with the exception of those carried by aircraft such as the B-2.

Reference

The B-2 Spirit is a long-range stealth bomber operated by the US Air Force. It is designed to penetrate advanced air defense systems and deliver both conventional and nuclear weapons. The aircraft is capable of flying over 10,000 kilometers without refueling and can carry up to 18 tons of ordnance.

Its stealth profile allows it to evade radar detection, making it suitable for high-risk strike missions against well-defended targets. The B-2 has been in service since the late 1990s and plays a key role in long-range strategic operations.

Israel struck Iranian nuclear facility in Isfahan21.06.25, 10:56 • 25884 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
